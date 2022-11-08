Kanye West sued over use of Boogie Down Productions track on ‘Donda’ album

Kanye West He apparently did himself no favors in downloading his Andre 3000 collaboration “Life Of The Party” onto his Stem Player… The song is now at the center of a lawsuit brought by the record label that owns a popular track by KRS-One Boogie Down Productions.

According to the legal documents, you obtained TMZ Hip HopThe company says it owns the copyright to the popular BDP track “South Bronx” and claims Ye didn’t get permission to try the song when he released the add-on “Donda” on Stem Player.

The company says Yi and his partner Alex Klein About 11,000 stem players were sold within the first 24 hours of its release, grossing about $2.2 million… but they claim they didn’t get permission to use the sample even though the company says the Ye team initially reached out to try to license it.

The lawsuit alleges that the two sides never came to an agreement and says Yi’s side eventually backed out of its licensing offer.

However, the lawsuit alleges that Ye & Co still heavily advertised the track that used the “South Bronx” model to promote sales of “Donda” and Stem Player.

The song was originally leaked by Drake before their patchwork reunion during J Prince “Free Larry Hoover” Concert.