Kanye West Storms is kicked out of Saints Football after a sharp exchange with his parents

Kanye West He was visibly restless on social media over the weekend, but his anger was also evident at his son’s soccer match, where he got into heated conversation with another father.
We got a video that was filmed on Saturday the Saint I played football. you can see Kim kardashian Sitting on a lawn chair and surrounded by security while animating Kanye stands about 30 feet away. It’s not clear exactly what he’s upset about, but you do see Kanye waving his arms in frustration.
From there, another woman – a family friend – approaches Yi, seems to say something to him and then leaves.
A witness tells us that Kanye came back a few minutes later, apparently after calming down, and watched the rest of the match without incident.
Like we told you, Kim and Kanye aren’t talking – and that appears to be true in the video from the weekend. It was a few weeks ago in northBasketball match when Yi appeared in a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt… we were told Kim did not interact with Kanye at all during the game.
Kanye was suspended from Instagram for 30 days after posting a text exchange between him and Russell Simmons He again made derogatory statements against the Jewish people.
