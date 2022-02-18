Kanye West says Donda 2 will be releasing exclusively on his star player

Kanye West Social media moved him on Thursday evening to notify fans of his upcoming album Donda 2slated for release later this month, will be released exclusively on his own platform, The stem player. The device costs $200 and allows users to customize the tracks by isolating the various instruments and songs contained in the song.

“Donda 2 It will only be available on my platform, the stem player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube,” Yi wrote in a post sent to Instagram. “Today, artists only get 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive regime. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order.”

Ye’s post, which you can view below, also included a short clip of the music.

Photo via Instagram / @kanyewest

Donda 2 It is due to arrive next week on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ye’s Stem Player was launched back in August of 2021 and was created by Yeezy Tech and Kano computing. Head here to read more about it Stem player and the history behind how it all came together.

Kanye album 2016 Pablo’s life It was also released exclusively for a platform, sort of. Having arrived on Tidal exclusively, and Kanye said the project “will never be made available” anywhere else, the album was uploaded to other streaming services six weeks after it was dropped. This led to a lawsuit that described the move as a “deceptive marketing ploy”. The lawsuit was finally eviction In 2019 after the parties involved reached an undisclosed agreement.

Talking about Donda 2Yee will hold an event on the same day the project is scheduled to roll out at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Former Kanye representative Tell It is complicated that it will contain a live performance. You can head to Ticket Master Book tickets for the show, which is titled “Kanye West: Donda Experience Performance”. I have previously held events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Soldier Field in Chicago during the launch of their first event. Donda album.