Kanye West puzzled by bad reaction to ‘White Lives Matter’ show

Far from being a calculated publicity stunt designed to provoke outrage, sources close to Kanye West say the rapper-turned-designer has been baffled by the backlash his latest group has received.

Monday noon west in Surprising debut at Paris Fashion Week From his YZY Season Nine collection, he wears a T-shirt with the Pope’s face on the front and “White Lives Matter” on the back. Candice Owens brought the controversial conservative YouTuber – also wearing the same shirt – as his guest, and models wore the shirt during the show as well.

Front Row Guest Jaden Smith Leave the show immediately When he saw the weird designs, he wasn’t severely criticize By public figures, journalists and activists.

But sources who have spent time with West since the show in France tell us he’s disappointed that he hasn’t been able to get his message across effectively.

An insider said: “He thinks it’s a PC thing, and he wants to give a voice to the ‘other side’. [of the race debate in America]. And they added, “He doesn’t understand why people don’t see it.”

West gave an itinerant speech during the Paris Fashion Week show. Kanye West / YouTube

According to the New York Times,The Anti-Defamation League called “White Lives Matter” — coined in response to the Black Lives Matter movement — “hate speech and its attribution. [it] to white supremacists (including the Ku Klux Klan).”

The models also wore the quirky design during the show. Kanye West / YouTube

West has been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder, and actually referred to his hospitalization in a pessimistic speech he gave before the show began.