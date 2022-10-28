Kanye West News – Latest: Rapper allegedly wanted to name Ye 2018 album ‘Hitler’

(Related) Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid anti-Semitic backlash
Speculation is mounting about whether Kanye West will be welcomed back on Twitter after Elon Musk – the self-proclaimed “freedom of speech absolute” – succeeded in taking over the social media platform.
Earlier in the week, a former executive who worked with the West claimed he had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to remember the “great things” he and the Nazi Party had done for Germany, CNN reported.
The executive, who spoke with CNN on the condition of anonymity, and other sources told the outlet how West, who had legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of naming an album after Hitler.
“He was praising Hitler by saying how amazing he was that he was able to accumulate so much strength and would talk about all the great things that he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” this person claimed.
Earlier this week, Yi returned to his reinstated Instagram account after it was banned for sharing anti-Semitic remarks.
The rapper posted a series of messages that dropped the names of Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel and 50 Cent, among others.
What did Kanye West originally do to block him from Instagram and Twitter?
Although it wasn’t clear if he was still shutting down his Twitter account on Friday, Kanye West has been experiencing a backlash after he made a series of anti-Semitic statements during interviews and on social media.
The rapper, who has been involved in many controversies over the years, has been dropped by both Adidas and Balenciaga for “hateful and dangerous” comments. A number of fellow celebrities have also condemned his behaviour.
Tracing the latest controversy, The Independent Isobel Lewis breaks down where this all started and what has happened since the first incident at Paris Fashion Week, during which he and right-wing commentator Candice Owens wore “White Lives Matter” shirts.
Twitter will not comment on the future of Kanye West’s account following Elon Musk’s acquisition
Twitter has not commented on the status of Kanye West’s account amid unverified reports that he regained access weeks after being banned for posting anti-Semitic messages earlier this month.
Rumors spread that he was allowed to return to the site on Friday morning, just hours after Elon Musk successfully took over The social media platform for $44 billion, a move many speculated would lead to access to previously suspended and closed accounts by the self-described free-speech absolute.
It seemed like a good omen that the 45-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday night reverse ban On his account, his favorite publishing platform. It previously lost access to posting on both social media platforms earlier this month to share separate anti-Semitic posts that conflict with each company’s terms of service.
Speculation about West’s Twitter account status began to grow on Friday as some outlets began reporting that his account had been suspended, which is not true as the rapper has only done so. Banned from posting and use his account.
Catch up with the latest here with The Independent full report.
Mixed reactions to confusion over the status of Kanye West .’s Twitter account
Confusion over the status of Kanye West’s Twitter account – with unverified reports suggesting he has been reinstated – has led to an almost equal chorus of celebration (via fans, free speech activists, and far-right agitators) and condemnation (via everyone else).
“Elon’s first step on his first day is to bring back Kanye West. Is Twitter’s new slogan “Make Anti-Semitism Great Again”?” one Twitter user remarked, while another in their camp tweeted: “Twitter: Under new management, anti-Semites.”
The Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs, an advocacy group for Jewish federations across Canada, had an ominous warning about reports that the previously banned rapper could return to the social media platform.
“We are very concerned about this development. If social media platforms are not interested in combating anti-Semitism and racism online, the government needs to step in with legislation. We cannot continue to allow the platform for anti-Semitism.”
On the other side of the spectrum, comments have been more enthusiastic about the 45-year-old’s potential return to the microblogging site.
“It’s happening, people! @Kanye West Back on Twitter!!! Laverne Spicer, a Republican who ran for the US House of Representatives to represent Florida’s 24th congressional district and lost last summer, tweeted.
Others viewed his possible return as a positive sign that the former US president, Donald Trump, may also return to his favorite social media platform.
Tweets like “Waiting for our Trumpooo..” and “Please announce Kanye West and Donald Trump as co-CEOs of Twitter!” Soon it began to circulate with the announcement of the news that the file Donda The artist is likely to return to the microblogging site.
Fans shy away from Charlemagne’s comments about Kanye West: “How can you say such a thing about Kanye?”
Charlemagne Tha Allah, presenter of the morning radio programme breakfast club, He’s facing criticism for recent comments he made about Kanye West in his podcast this week.
On Thursday night’s episode of genius foolsthe popular radio personality discussed the rapper with his co-host, Andrew Schulze, and claimed that he is “moving in like someone who doesn’t feel like he’s going to be here any longer.”
The two hosts began discussing how often the 45-year-old artist prays to God, with Schulze first suggesting that this is the only relationship he has these days.
“He needs to start really inclined to God, because nothing he does is from God. Nothing I have seen him do is from God,” said Charlemagne in response.
“Hopefully this is what helps him find some real healing because he’s obviously in pain. Right? And I just – I don’t see that ending well. I feel like he’s moving in as someone who doesn’t feel like he’s going to be here any longer. You know what I mean?” Radio character added.
These comments have since drawn intense reactions from online observers.
“This @chthagod talk about Kanye saying he’s not going to be around anymore right. For someone who has championed mental health. It’s not something you should wish for someone,” one observer tweeted, while another wrote: “#Charlamagne How can you say such a thing about # Kanye?”
One person online noted that NBA player Kevin Durant appeared to be getting into it, commenting on an Instagram post that shared a clip of Charlemagne’s comments that “that’s bad conversation for these guys.”
Kanye West addresses fallout from Adidas in his return to Instagram: ‘I lost $2 billion in one day’
ICYMI: Kanye West is back on Instagram to address the dramatic decline in his fortune – according to ForbesFrom $2 billion to $400 million – after Adidas and other brands cut ties with the rapper over his anti-Semitic statements.
On Thursday, the rapper returned to his newly reinstated Instagram, which was blocked after a series of anti-Semitic statements, to reflect on the news that he “lost $2 billion in one day” in the fallout from his comments.
In the post, which was addressed to Ari Emmanuel, CEO of entertainment and media agency Endeavor, and wrote: “A letter of love,” West wrote: “Ari Emanuel. I lost $2 billion in one day and I’m still alive. That’s a love letter. What I still love you. God still loves you.”
Read the full report from Chelsea Ritschel here.
