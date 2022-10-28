Kanye West News – Latest: Rapper allegedly wanted to name Ye 2018 album ‘Hitler’

(Related) Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid anti-Semitic backlash

Subscribe to the evening email address to receive your daily guide to the latest news Sign up for free email for evening US addresses

Speculation is mounting about whether Kanye West will be welcomed back on Twitter after Elon Musk – the self-proclaimed “freedom of speech absolute” – succeeded in taking over the social media platform.

Earlier in the week, a former executive who worked with the West claimed he had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to remember the “great things” he and the Nazi Party had done for Germany, CNN reported.

The executive, who spoke with CNN on the condition of anonymity, and other sources told the outlet how West, who had legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of ​​naming an album after Hitler.

“He was praising Hitler by saying how amazing he was that he was able to accumulate so much strength and would talk about all the great things that he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” this person claimed.

Earlier this week, Yi returned to his reinstated Instagram account after it was banned for sharing anti-Semitic remarks.

The rapper posted a series of messages that dropped the names of Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel and 50 Cent, among others.