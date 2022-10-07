Kanye West explodes after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership ‘under review’ following ‘White Lives Matter’ statement

Kanye West Partnership With Adidas sportswear company The company said Thursday that it was “under review” and that the star was not happy with the decision.

In an obscene language dominated by profanity Instagram share, West checked the sports retailer and claimed they had “stolen” his designs, according to TMZ.

“FK ADIDAS,” West said in the since-deleted post to his nearly 18 million followers.

“I’m Adidas,” he added. Adidas raped and stole my designs.

Kanye West talks about partnerships with adidas and Gap

German sportswear giant, which is the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe and the second largest in the world behind Nike He maintained a business partnership with West to produce his own Yeezy product line.

However, the company announced the review days after West wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a Paris fashion show and after he called the Black Lives Matter movement a “scam” on social media.

“After repeated efforts to resolve the situation in particular, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review,” adidas said in a statement, according to Reuters. “We will continue to be involved in managing the current product during this period.”

“Adidas has always been keen on creativity and innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision,” the statement continued. “The adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in the history of our industry.”

“All successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values,” adidas added.

West often uses social media to express his opinions and criticisms, including some criticism in recent months directed specifically at Adidas and its CEO.

Reuters reported that the two had been engaged together since 2013.

West had previously partnered with Nike, from 2007 to 2013, when he released his famous Red Octobers, according to the Wall Street Journal. The star first collaborated with Adidas in 2006, but the partnership failed to produce a shoe.

In West’s current agreement with Adidas, the star gives the company the rights to design and manufacture Yeezy products. In contrast, West receives about 15% of the royalties, according to the magazine.

The current deal runs through 2026. As recently as last month, West threatened to walk away from the agreement and take the Yeezy streak solo.

The adidas review announcement comes less than a month after West announced it Termination of his partnership With clothing retailer Gap Inc.

West often posts and then deletes updates on Instagram. As of Friday morning, his account only had three posts, including a post about both of his parents and a video of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.