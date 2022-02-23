Kanye West Experienced Kamala Harris’ ‘Viral’ Moment We Did It, Joe’ During Donda 2 Performance

Kanye West surprised his audience at the star-studded Donda 2 listening event in Miami on Tuesday, when he sampled VP Kamala Harris’ viral ‘We did it, Joe’ on a new track.

West, 44, who now uses the nickname Ye, used an audio clip from a video Harris posted on Twitter on November 7, 2020, in which she called President Joe Biden to congratulate him on his joint electoral victory.

During a much-delayed live performance Tuesday in LoanDepot Park, Harris’s voice filled the air with a group of black-clad, helmeted dancers wading in a puddle of water around a replica of the artist’s childhood home, with West walking nearby and occasionally dancing to the beat. .

Harris famously called her running mate Joe Biden in November 2020 to congratulate him on his election victory, saying, “We did it, Joe.”

The cum clip was placed on a track titled Louis Bags performed by rapper Jack Harlow.

It’s unclear why exactly West chose to show Harris’ video, except for what appears to be a mockery of the Democrat, who has criticized him in the past.

In the clip, Harris happily tells Biden on the other end of the line: “We did it. We did it, Joe. You’re going to be the next president of the United States.”

The short video has been viewed more than 50 million times and retweeted more than 545,000 times.

West ran for president briefly in 2020 and was a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Harris’ voice from the November 2020 recording is heard at the top of the track ‘Louis Bags’ performed by Jack Harlow (pictured)

Fans who attended the Western concert online reacted unbelievably to Harris’ hit.

One confused person commented asking “why did Kanye only try Kamala Harris wtf is this”.

Occupy Democrats, a left-wing support group, has attacked the West for its “apparent mockery” of the vice president.

“RT if you think Kanye is an ignorant idiot!” The group tweeted.

Harris wasn’t the only celebrity poached during a listening event in West Miami introducing his new album, Donda 2.

The rapper also sampled a clip from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s monologue on Saturday Night Live, in which she praised him as a “talented and legitimate genius,” but left out the second part of her role, in which she joked that she was divorced. Her husband is seven years old because of his personality.

West, 44, also mocked his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, by showing part of her Saturday Night Live monologue (pictured), in which she praised him as a “legitimate genius”

West also didn’t miss an opportunity to take swipes at Kardashian’s new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

On the song Eazy, released last month, West sang, “God saved me from this accident / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson in a **.”

The next song, titled Security, included lines about jeopardizing ‘someone’s security’ – an apparent reference to leaked Kardashian text messages expressing concern that West’s social media outburst directed at Davidson was threatening the aged SNL cast member 28 years old.

Donda 2’s aired show, which featured Alicia Keys, Migos and Pusha T, was delayed by more than two hours, leaving audiences in a state of anxiety.

When the show finally started, West raised eyebrows and was joined on stage by Marilyn Manson, who is facing several credible sexual assault allegations.