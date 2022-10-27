Kanye West escorting him from the Skechers office, says shoe brand | racism news

The rapper was accused of “unauthorized filming” after an undisclosed visit to the company’s Los Angeles office.

Yi, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted from the Skechers office in Los Angeles after appearing unannounced and uninvited, according to the shoe company.

The company said in a statement Wednesday local time that two of the company’s executives have fired Yi and several individuals after the rapper participated in “unauthorized filming” in the office.

Skechers, the world’s third-largest shoe brand by revenue, has said it has no intention of working with Yi and does not tolerate anti-Semitism and other hate speech amid the controversy over the rapper’s inflammatory statements about the Jewish people.

“We condemn his recent divisive statements and do not tolerate anti-Semitism or any other form of hate speech,” the company said. “The company would like to confirm once again that West appeared without warning and was not invited to the Skechers offices.”

The incident comes after Adidas on Tuesday ended its partnership with Ye over “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous” statements about the Jewish people, even though the rapper claimed the sportswear company couldn’t abandon him for making anti-semantic comments.

The German sportswear giant has canceled its partnership, which was valued at about $1.5 billion, after the rapper was suspended from Twitter and Instagram earlier this month for posting anti-Semitic posts. The collapse of the deal stripped Yi of his billionaire status, according to Forbes, reducing his net worth to $400 million.

Clothing brand Gap also announced that it will remove rapper Gap’s line of products from its stores and close YeezyGap.com, while Footlocker has pulled Yeezy sneakers from its shelves.