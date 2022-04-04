April 4, 2022

Kanye West drops out of Coachella, doesn’t perform for Travis Scott

Kanye West The show will stop at Coachella this year – leaving the festival with a major spot open… and fans without appearances from Travis Scott.

Sources connected to Ye tell us that he has decided to stop his performance at the 2-weekend event in Indio, California – which begins next weekend. What’s more, we were told that Travis Scott was supposed to join Kanye on stage… which is also out of the question.

It’s currently unclear why Kanye has fallen back – but it’s clear he’s had a tough few months – criticizing Kim kardashianAnd the Pete Davidson And the Trevor Noahamong other things on social media.

TMZ broke the story, his racist attack on Trevor got him Commented from Instagram For 24 hours last month…nothing has been posted since.

Kanye’s cancellation leaves Coachella in an obvious loophole. billie eilishAnd the Harry Stiles And Swedish House Mafia is still making headlines…but there’s clearly a lack of variety.

Of course, Travis was supposed to top the festival in 2020 before have been cancelled due to COVID. Travis was then booked for 2022, but Coachella organizers put the idea on hold after Tragedy in Astroworld. Fans demanded that he come back with a petitionbut to no avail.

Travis hasn’t done much work since then.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Northwest

We haven’t seen Kanye since March 27 when he showed up Saint football game with Kim and north.

