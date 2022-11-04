Kanye West claims he was ‘mentally misdiagnosed’ after Twitter’s comeback

Kanye West, who was He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016He now claims to have been “mentally misdiagnosed”.

After returning to Twitter after that earlier Banned from the site During Anti-Semitic commentsThe rapper began his usual nighttime routine of calling up his confidants while exchanging personal text messages on Thursday night.

This time against his former personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, who is Jewish.

“What should be clear by now is that I grew up standing up for my right regardless of the consequences,” the rapper tweeted Along with a screenshot of his purported conversation with the celebrity coach.

“So I will say this again I was mentally misdiagnosed and almost lost my mind to make me a well-behaved celebrity.”

West went on another sermon on social media after the ban on him was lifted. Getty Images for Balenciaga

In the text message, Pasternak asked West to have a “loving and open conversation” with him on the basis of “the truth.” He also asked his ex-boyfriend to refrain from “damn words” or “crazy things”.

However, Pasternak’s next letter changed its tune because he apparently threatened to send West, 45, back to a facility.

“The second option, you institutionalize again where they treat crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Playing with the kids will never be the same.”

Pasternak is said to be the person Who called the police in the West when the rapper was hospitalized for his “irregular” behavior in 2016.



The rapper’s friends say he’s having a “psychic episode”. GC . pictures

The rapper's friends say he's having a "psychic episode".

The rapper-turned-fashion designer has been under fire over the past month for his work Disturbing anti-Semitic statements As friends claim that in In the middle of a “psychological loop”.

However, many people – including many celebrities – Stand by the idea that the mental state of the West don’t excuse him the consequences of his comments.

West posted an alleged conversation with his former coach. Getty Images DailyWire +

His allegations against Pasternak also come just a day after reports emerged that West had paid compensation to a former employee who wanted to speak against him. Alleged anti-Semitism for years.

According to NBC, the employee witnessed the rapper’s praise of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis during meetings – which he denies.

In addition, the Grammy Award-winning artist is reported to be He wanted to name his 2018 album “Hitler”.

The disturbing allegations came to light after the West threatened to “go to fight 3” on the Jewish people and called “Jewish media” to silence him.