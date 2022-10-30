Kanye West Apologizes For False Claims Of George Floyd After Losing Adidas – Rolling Stone

Kanye West wire With the paparazzi on Friday night, where he said he didn’t realize it was Anti-Semitism I apologize for false claim George Floyd died of fentanyl instead of Floyd asphyxiated by a police officer who put his knee on his neck, causing his death.

When the paparazzi confronted West about his anti-Semitic remarks, he said he didn’t realize what he was saying was anti-Semitic and that it was after mediation with Adidas that they officially did it. severed relationships With the rapper, he came to some realization and became “humble”. In his complex conversation, where he appeared to make statements and repeat them simultaneously, he added, “When I see this video as a black person, it hurts my feelings. I know the police are attacking and America is racist in general.” HipHopDX. “And I understand that when we said black lives mattered, the idea of ​​that made us feel good together as a people, right?”

“So when I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people,” he added. “I want to apologize. Because God has shown me what adidas does, and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have my knee on my neck right now.”

“So thank you, Lord, for being humble and telling me what I really felt. Because how can the richest black men ever be humble other than being a billionaire in front of everyone from one comment.”

Last week, West made no apologies for his anti-Semitic remarks during an interview With Piers Morgan.

Meanwhile, the family of George Floyd is preparing for 250 million dollar lawsuit against the West for its baseless allegations.

West’s controversial comments led to a mass exodus of brands and companies that split from the rapper. talent agency giant CAA dropped it This week, it has been Abandoned by the likes of Balenciagaand banking services Giant JPMorgan Chase. his total wealth dropped from $2 billion to about $500 million after Adidas cut ties with him.