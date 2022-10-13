Kanye West and Ray J attend the premiere of Candace Owen at Bizarre Reunion

A strange reunion happened in Nashville, like Kanye West And the Ray c face to face in Candice OwenMovie premiere.

Both men were present Wednesday night at the premiere of “The Greatest Lie Ever: George Floyd and the Rise of the BLM.” The event was held at the Woolworth Theater, and while arrival was supposed to begin around 6:30 local time, Ye did not appear for more than two hours past the scheduled time… baby rocker.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us that it was Candice who got Kanye and Ray J there in an attempt to despise Kim kardashian.

It was earlier this week when Candice leaked an old voicemail from Kim to Ray J – who was dating Whitney Houston At the time – Kim called Whitney “Old Man”.

Kim remained silent for weeks, even as Kanye wore his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to the Yeezy Show and North Basketball game. His social media accounts have also been suspended due to anti-Semitic comments – JPMorgan Chase has also allegedly cut ties with Yeezy’s multi-billion dollar brand.