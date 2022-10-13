Kanye West and Candice Owens are in constant contact, it’s affecting him

turns up Kanye West And the Candice Owens Not only did they decide to wear their “White Lives Matter” T-shirts on a whim – the two had been planning it for weeks – some of Kanye’s ex-friends told us that she serves as his main advisor in his daily life.

Sources close to Kanye tell us… Candace has been communicating with people on Kanye’s behalf, working on calls, meetings, and appearances.

We told people who were close to Kanye (many of them distance themselves After his recent attacks) he believes he is in a bad place mentally, and anyone working to persuade him to do anything other than get help is not in his best interest.

What is more… Appeared at the premiere of the movie Candice in Nashville Wednesday. Ray c Also in attendance, sources for the reunion told us Owens coordinated it despite Kim Kardashian.

Our sources say it’s unclear if Candace gets paid by Yi as a consultant, but one source says, “Anyone who takes money from him benefits.” Regarding Candice’s involvement in Kanye’s life, the same source said, “You’ll push him to the ground.”

Earlier this week, Candice leaked an old voicemail from Kim kardashian to me Ray c who called Kim Whitney Houston – whom Ray was dating at the time – “Old Man”.

Our Kanye sources say they believe Candace leaked a VM to show her loyalty to Kanye, especially against Kim, whom Kanye accused her of. Kidnapped the children of the spouses.

One of the reasons Kanye’s former allies thought Candice was in his ear… until recently he’s been reconciling with Kim, seemingly agreeing that she’ll have children about 80% of the time, and he’ll have a constant involvement in their lives.



Play video content



ABC

As for the loud talkA source tells us that “Kanye just can’t get out of his damned way, which is the root of every issue on a personal and professional level.” Question…Does he get advice?