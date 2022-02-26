February 27, 2022

Kanye looks smitten with Chaney Jones, beach body on full screen

Kanye West You may not be able to get it Kim kardashian — but he’s got the next best thing, apparently, in her sassy look… which looks almost like her carbon copy right down to a curvaceous T!

You know… I’ve been running from a new flame, Shani Jonesmore and more recently – he goes out with her in public in full view, while before… he seems to be trying to keep their relationship low-key.

Kanye West Chaney Jones

The show continued into the weekend, as Ye and Chaney left ZZ’s Club in Miami very early Friday morning at about 3:30 a.m. ET… They descended an escalator together, stared deeply into each other’s eyes and then left in Same SUV.

Just like she usually does, CJ sounded like a dead bell for KK – and Ye seemed to be spinning about it… flashing a grin as they walked hand in hand.

Shani Jones

You know… he’s still trying a lot stop his divorce From Kim at the moment – and he seems desperate to get her back any way he can. It seems that until he can take it for himself again – which probably won’t happen – he is willing to accept Chaney.

It’s certainly not the worst consolation prize by any means, though… evidenced by what she showed off on Saturday at the beach–namely her rocky body, which she showed off both front and back.

In fact, she’s got an hourglass figure – totally with nightmares – just as Kim does… So, you can see what Kanye digs about her in the looks department.


Kim Kardashian hot shots of 2020

It’s like they say… If you can’t be with the one you love, love the one you love!

