Kansas beat North Carolina to win the 4th NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

But this wasn’t a definite win for the No. 1 seed over the No. 8 seed. Kansas jumped into a quick 7-0 lead to start the game, but North Carolina quickly stabilized, taking a 16-0 lead late in the first half.

Kansas trailed UNC by as much as 16 points in the first half and dropped 15 points in the first half. According to the NCAA, the 16-point comeback is the largest in the game’s history. Additionally, according to the NCAA, the previous record for the largest first-half deficit overcome in a men’s title match was 10, by Kentucky against Utah in 1998.

The Jayhawks came off shooting after the inning, eventually erasing Tar Heels’ lead with less than 11 minutes to play. A back-and-forth battle ensued as the match was tied 65-65 with 3 minutes remaining.

Kansas quickly took a three-point lead and turned the ball with less than 5 seconds left when Daguan Harris Jr. ran out of bounds, returning the ball to UNC. But the final catharsis by Caleb Love was elusive.

