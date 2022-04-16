Kaley Cuoco ‘shattered’ after ‘Knives Out 2’ went to Kate Hudson for her: ‘I cried all night’

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kylie Coco She speaks frankly about a role she lost at the time and left her sad.

In an interview with Glamor Magazine For her cover story in April, “The Big Bang Theory“alum shares that she auditioned”knives out 2And she was “convinced” that she had the role.

However, the role went to Kate Hudson.

“But I was very convinced that my suitcases were packed to Greece,” Coco recalls. “And then I didn’t understand it. I was so broken, I am not [normally] Ruined on roles. I had done chemistry readings. I made Zooms. And I did not understand. I cried and cried all night. And I went to Kate, and she’s great.”

The next day, the actress reported that she received a phone call about her upcoming movie “Meet Cute”. Cuoco stars alongside SNL’s Pete Davidson.

They were like, ‘We have an interesting script. ‘ And I said, ‘I don’t want to read anything. I’m raunchy. Nobody wants me.” They said, “You have to read this,” she remembered thinking. “And Pete was already attached, and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll read it.’

And when I did, I said, ‘This is the most charming little scenario. “I would never have had it then [got] ‘Knives.’ The 36-year-old pointed out that it shows you are where you are supposed to be. And that’s when I thought I was on fire, like, I’m sure I get that. And they were like, “No, we’re going with Kate.”

When asked if she was given a reason not to get the role, Coco answered “no,” but admitted to thinking she “was hot” in the time before the casting decision.

“I was thinking I was sexy–: I’m going to be with Daniel Craig. That’s amazing. But I couldn’t be happier with how it went. That’s what it was meant to be, and ‘Knives’ would be great and Kate would be great. It was. You’re supposed to, and I was supposed to. And maybe I’ll take a third audition, the “Flight Attendant” co-star.

There is no official release date for “Knives Out 2” yet. Cuoco is set to appear in the second season of “Flight Attendant,” which premieres on HBO Max on April 21.