July 22, 2022

JWST’s amazing “Phantom Galaxy” looks like a wormhole

The James Webb Space Telescope

The new image based on brand new deep space data appears to show a wormhole spinning right before our eyes.

The aptly named “Phantom Galaxy” glows eerily in a new photo by Judy Schmidt based on… James Webb Space Telescope The data was collected approximately 1 million miles from our planet using the observatory’s Medium Infrared Instrument (MIRI) instrument.

