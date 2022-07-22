JWST’s amazing “Phantom Galaxy” looks like a wormhole

The new image based on brand new deep space data appears to show a wormhole spinning right before our eyes.

The aptly named “Phantom Galaxy” glows eerily in a new photo by Judy Schmidt based on… James Webb Space Telescope The data was collected approximately 1 million miles from our planet using the observatory’s Medium Infrared Instrument (MIRI) instrument.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years now, and [Webb] The data is new, different, and exciting,” Schmidt told Space.com. Of course I will make something with it. “

The image highlights dust lanes in the galaxy, better known as NGC 628 or Messier 74.perfect whirlpool“By some astronomers because the galaxy is so symmetrical, the ghost galaxy is scientifically interesting because of the average mass Black hole Scientists believe that it is an integral part of it.

It was the galaxy photographer professionally Many times Before, including space observatories such as Hubble Space Telescope and the Wide Field Infrared Scan Detector (wise). What sets Webb’s images apart from these previous efforts is the mid-infrared range that highlights cosmic dust, along with a unique strength Hexagonal mirror 18 pieces and deep space location.

Webb noted the M74 earlier this week. Data has also been exchanged on Twitter by Gabriel Brammer, astronomer at the Center for Cosmic Dawn at the Niels Bohr Institute, University of Denmark.

A selection of raw web images are made public after a few hours or days of observations, photographers and amateur scientists are free to use the data as long as they credit the source when publishing.

The Ghost Galaxy, also known as Messier 74 or NGC 628, as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, and Hubble Heritage (STScI/AURA)-ESA/Hubble Collaboration)

The deep space telescope launched its rockets First operational pictures On July 12, objects in deep space, including a nebula and a view of very small galaxies, are visible. that Infrared view of Jupiteralong with the gas giant’s moons and rings, joined the iconic new images on July 14.

This week’s work alone showcases Webb’s flexibility in switching between distant objects near cosmic dawn – When the stars started to shine – and Solar System Objects much closer to the viewfinder.

For the Phantom Galaxy, Schmidt used Photoshop and FITS Liberator for most of the work and said many concepts in 2017. youtube photography tutorial It will help with today's most advanced software.

You can check out more stunning photos of Webb and other cosmic objects at Schmidt flickr page.

