October 29, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

JWST takes a new and frightening picture of the Pillars of Creation

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
JWST takes a new and frightening picture of the Pillars of Creation

This bleak view of the iconic space dust structure is just the Halloween mood we need.

James Webb Space Telescope Scientists have released a second view of the iconic Pillars of Creation, staring deep into the mid-infrared. Dust clouds appear to glow in shades of blue, looming against a red background.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Scientists were amazed by a strange substance that can be made like plastic, but it is made like metal

9 hours ago Izer
6 min read

Troubled NASA’s Mars probe feels shock waves from the impact of an ice blast

17 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Large boulders hitting Mars, crater crater, reveal subsurface features

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Foreign – South Korea is on full military alert

42 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

The Dow closed 800 points higher on Friday, marking the fourth consecutive week of gains

50 mins ago Izer
9 min read

Kanye West News – Latest: Rapper allegedly wanted to name Ye 2018 album ‘Hitler’

52 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

JWST takes a new and frightening picture of the Pillars of Creation

1 hour ago Izer