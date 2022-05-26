Justin Timberlake is selling a catalog of songs for $100 million to be funded with the support of Blackstone

Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at US Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Buy, buy, buy.

Pop star Justin Timberlake, who made his debut with boy band NSYNC, has sold the rights to his song catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management, the British company announced Thursday.

The transaction was completed on behalf of Hipgnosis’s partnership with the private equity firm Black stone, Hypnosis capital songs. It is said to be worth over $100 million. The Wall Street Journalwhich first broke the news, added that the agreement does not cover future versions of Timberlake.

The star said he was “excited” about the partnership. “I look forward to entering this next chapter,” he said in a statement.

Timberlake’s songs include “Cry Me a River,” “SexyBack,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and NSYNC songs like “Bye Bye Bye.”

Timberlake, 41, is the latest music star to sell the rights to his songs for a huge amount of money.

In December, Bruce Springsteen sold his catalog to Sony for $550 million. A month later, in January of this year, Bob Dylan sold his catalog of recorded music to Sony as well. This came after Dylan sold his catalog of songs to Universal Music Publishing Group in December 2020. Tina Turner sold her catalog for about $50 million to BMG in October.