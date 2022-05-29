Justin Reed is already a Chiefs Defense Leader

USA Today Sports

The last time the Chiefs signed a free agent safety and who had recently played for the Texans, it worked out well for them. Kansas City added Teran Mathieu In 2019, he made three Pro Bowls and won two All-Professional Awards.

Now, he replaces chiefs with Mathieu Justin Reedwhich signed a three-year deal worth $31.5 million, which includes a guaranteed $20 million.

After just 10 weeks into his tenure with the Chiefs, Reed is already the captain of the defense, which includes eight new high school players.

“You earn it every dayReed said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “In my league at the back end, your teammates (should) know that you will be where you are and that you will handle your responsibility on the field. That comes first. Your leaders should be your best players, but your best players should be the operators. The hardest. I live by this.

Reid expects coordinator Steve Spagnolo’s defense to be the “most enjoyable defense” he has played. In Houston, he spent two years playing for defense coordinator Romeo Crenell, one for Anthony Weaver and the other for Luffy Smith.

Spagnuolo’s guide goes deeper than any book he has with Texas.

“That’s because defense is so versatile,” Reid said of the Spagnuolo system. “Not only do we have, like, a hundred plays that we can plan, pick and choose which weapons we want to use against opponents coming in the future, but also take advantage of opportunities like this where you can play against our attack, which is undoubtedly one of the most firepower-packed offenses in League. When you play against these guys every day, it makes the whole team better.”