Justin Bieber suspends world justice tour due to physical and mental health reasons

Justin Beiber He pulls the plug on his world tour… saying he should make his health a priority.

Bieber’s Justice World Tour has been running since March, but there are still 70 shows left that will run through March 2023, and these are the shows that are now on hold.

Bieber seems to say that part of the reason for stopping is physical, and part mental.

“After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized I needed to make my health a priority right now,” he said, after performing recently in Brazil.

He continued… “So I’m going to take a break from touring for now. I’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and get better.”



6/10/22 Instagram / justinbieber

A source with direct knowledge of TMZ tells TMZ that an important reason for the suspension is mental health…Justin has been struggling for the past few years and it’s taking its toll. Another reason is his recent health panic that He was partially paralyzed.



