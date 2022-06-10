Justin Bieber reveals one side of his face is paralyzed – Billboard

Justin Beiber He shares with fans the serious reason behind it He recently stopped his tour of the world of justice. The pop star explained in a video on Friday (June 10) that he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

“I wanted to tell you what’s going on,” Bieber began. “Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have a syndrome called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. It is this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and the nerves in my face and has paralyzed my face.”

according to Mayo ClinicRamsay Hunt syndrome occurs when shingles affects the facial nerve near the ear. It can cause a painful rash as well as paralysis and hearing loss. The medical center also explains that Ramsay Hunt is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, but this quick treatment can reduce the risk of complications.

In the video, the two-time Grammy winner mentions the physical effects he suffers from. “You see, this eye doesn’t blink, I can’t smile on this side of my face,” he said, pointing to the affected areas. “This nostril will not move. Complete paralysis on this side of my face.”

“For those who are frustrated by the cancellation of my next shows, I’m clearly physically unable to do them,” he explained. “This is very dangerous, as you can see. I wish it wasn’t, but my body is clearly telling me I have to slow down.”

Bieber noticed that he would take some time to rest and try to fully recover himself health So he can get back to performance.

“I will get better,” he assured his followers. “I do all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal. It’s just about time, we don’t know how long it will be. But I hope it’s ok. I trust in God. I trust that’s all…everything” That’s for a reason, I’m not sure what it is now.”

“But in the meantime, I’m going to rest, and I love you guys,” he concluded. “Hello.”

The “Honest” singer first shared on his June 7 Instagram story that he was postponing some tour dates due to a health issue. “I’ve done everything to get better, but my disease is getting worse,” he wrote at the time.

The star’s tour was originally scheduled to begin in 2020, but was postponed first to 2021, and then again to 2022 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Bieber’s ad video below: