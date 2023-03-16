Justin Bieber issues a health update after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Sign up for Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter now Hear this for the inside track on all things music Get now Hear this email for free

Justin Bieber has released an update on his recovery after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

On Wednesday (March 15), the 29-year-old singer posted a video of himself on Instagram where he is seen moving the sides of his face after suffering facial paralysis last year.

In June 2022, Bieber said he had “complete paralysis” on one side of his face after revealing he had Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

At the time, the “Peaches” singer said he had been doing facial exercises to regain mobility, but that it would take time to recover.

In the latest update, Bieber posted a video of himself smiling from both sides of his face, in reassuring his fans that his recovery is going well.

Earlier this month, Bieber canceled the remaining dates of his World Tour for Justice due to his diagnosis, which included shows in the UK, France, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

In an Instagram story shared last year, Bieber wrote: “I wanted to share a little bit of what I was feeling. Every day just got better and through all the discomfort I found comfort in the person who designed me and knows me.

“I remembered that he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I don’t want anyone to know and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. That perspective has given me peace through this terrible storm I’m going through.” [sic]. “

He added, “I know this storm will pass but in the meantime Jesus is with me.”

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological disorder characterized by a rash that occurs around the ear, face, or mouth and paralysis of the facial nerve.