February 26, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Jussie Smollett wants to change trial verdict, citing jury selection issues

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read
Juicy Smollett He wants to finish the trial in court, orders a new trial in Chicago and deals with the initial jury selection process — but he’s also willing to accept a verdict of not guilty.

The actor’s defense team has just submitted new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, asking the judge to reverse the sentence and convict him of disorderly conduct for falsifying a police report…or at least give him a new trial.


Fox

Remember… an Illinois jury determined that Josie had been lying to police officers about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. jurors The “Empire” actor was found guilty Of 5 of 6 criminal charges against him, including charges of disorderly conduct or filing a false report to police officers.

In the documents, Josie claimed that the court violated his constitutional rights when it prevented his defense team from actively participating in the jury selection process.


1/29/2019

Josie claims that his attorneys were not allowed to ask questions of potential jurors…and his defense claims that the jury in the high-profile case was tainted.

He also alleged that prosecutors displayed a pattern of racism in the selection of jurors.

In the documents, Jossi’s defense also alleges that the judge wrongly prevented the media and the public from entering the courtroom…and says prosecutors pressured witnesses to give false testimony.


Fox

That’s not all… Josie’s legal team also says the judge wrongly limited cross-examination of witnesses to the defense.

See also  Returning 'The Godfather' to Its Original Glory (It's Still Dark)

Jussie’s legal team has indicated that the appeal is coming after the verdict was reached in December… and now they’re following it up.

