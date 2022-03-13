Jussie Smollett has been put into Jail Psych Ward, an angry brother

Juicy Smollett He’s placed in the psych ward of the Cook County Jail, and his brother says it’s because official papers say Josie is at risk of self-harm.

Jockey Smollett He jumped on Instagram on Saturday, saying, “So Jussie is currently in a psychiatric ward at the Cook County Jail. What is very concerning is that there was a note attached to his papers today that he is at risk of harming himself.”

Then he called Jocqui BS… “I want to make it clear that he is in no way, shape or form in danger of harming himself. He wants to tell people that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is healthy and ready to take on the challenge that … has been put it against him.”

A law enforcement source tells TMZ, that the reason Jussie is in the psych ward is because it’s also the area where they house high-ranking inmates.

The former actor “Empire” is now He is serving his sentence of 5 months Charged with faking a racist and homophobic attack on the streets of Chicago. When he was sentenced, he repeatedly told the judge that he had no suicidal tendencies, so if anything happened to him behind bars it didn’t hurt himself.



3/10/22 WGN