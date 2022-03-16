Jussie Smollett has been moved to a new prison cell: The Sheriff’s Office

Jussie Smollett has To a new prison cellthe Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Smollett, who said his brother He’s been placed in the psychiatric ward of the prisonremains in the same unit but was moved to a different cell on Monday when doctors decided another detainee needed her more, the agency said.

New digs for the actor in Chicago County Jail It features round-the-clock monitoring of officers stationed outside the cell at all times to ensure the representative remains under “close observation,” the sheriff’s office said.

The agency, like other prisoners, explained that the convicted offender has a “long time” outside his cell, but when he is in common areas, other detainees will not be allowed to be in the area.

“These protocols are routinely used for individuals who have been ordered to be placed in protective custody and who may be at risk of harm due to the nature of their charges, occupation, or noteworthy status,” the mayor’s office said.

“The safety and security of all detained individuals, including Mr. Smollett, is the Sheriff’s Office’s highest priority.”

The sheriff’s office noted that Smollett “was not restrained to a bed or anything else in the dungeon,” and his former bed had no restraints.

The housing unit in which Smollett is incarcerated is Section 8, or the prison’s residential treatment unit, which is for detainees with injuries and medical conditions that make them more susceptible to COVID-19 infection, According to Southside Weekly.

The mayor’s office said Smollett is in an area that is “used a lot for individuals who require a high level of supervision and care for mental health needs” but that the unit is also sometimes used “for security reasons only because of the enhanced monitoring that can occur in this setting.”

“It would be inaccurate and irresponsible to make any assumptions about his mental or medical condition based on where he currently resides,” the office said.

On Monday, Smollett’s Lawyers He filed an emergency request to postpone his five-month sentence They are working to appeal his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to the police.

His attorneys claimed that Smollett’s life was in danger because of the threats he and his family had received, because he was immunocompromised, and because he was at risk of contracting a serious case of COVID-19.