October 20, 2022

Junkertown is disabled in Overwatch 2 after an FPS exploit was discovered

Ayhan 51 mins ago 2 min read
published: 2022-10-20T02: 45: 17

updated: 2022-10-20T02: 45: 37

Junkertown has been disabled in Overwatch 2 after players discovered an exploit that impeded in-game first-person shooting. The map is expected to be re-enabled within a week.

Overwatch 2’s launch problems persisted with developers being forced to take the long-running payload map Junkertown offline on October 19.

“We have temporarily disabled Junkertown in all queues due to a bug that caused graphics performance issues”, The developers said.

The Includes an asset bug in the attacker’s spawn, which players can launch to overload the server and turn everyone’s FPS from hundreds to double digits or worse. Zarya’s beam constantly shooting trash was his worst offender.

It comes after a series of bugs have polluted Overwatch 2’s impressive launch. From Server issues And the progress problemsto have to Disable heroes due to rework errorsNot all was smooth sailing for a blizzard.

However, it looks like the storm is almost over with things slowly getting fixed. Junkertown is not expected to be offline for long, as the map is expected to be back online within the week along with Torbjorn and Bastion in the rankings.

“Our goal is to re-enable the map, along with Torbjorn and Bastion, with the next update planned for October 25.”

More fixes for other mechanics are coming in Overwatch 2 as well, Including classified system and clarity.

The issues also didn’t stop players from streaming on reboots, With over 25 million players joining the action In the past two weeks since launch.

