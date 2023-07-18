July 18, 2023

Jumbo-Visma is ready to sue the fans who caused the Tour de France to crash

Emet

A spectator who caused a mass crash early in stage 15 of the Tour de France could face a lawsuit and be liable for damages to the Jumbo-Visma team, with Reuters It was reported that the French gendarmerie identified the fan who sparked the incident.

Sep Kos, Lt. Principal of Jumbo-Visma race leader Jonas Vinggaard, crashed badly, along with teammate Nathan van Hooydonk and other cyclists when a roadside fan leaned into the road in the route of the peloton, apparently to take a selfie as the riders Come closer.

