Jumbo-Visma is ready to sue the fans who caused the Tour de France to crash

A spectator who caused a mass crash early in stage 15 of the Tour de France could face a lawsuit and be liable for damages to the Jumbo-Visma team, with Reuters It was reported that the French gendarmerie identified the fan who sparked the incident.

Sep Kos, Lt. Principal of Jumbo-Visma race leader Jonas Vinggaard, crashed badly, along with teammate Nathan van Hooydonk and other cyclists when a roadside fan leaned into the road in the route of the peloton, apparently to take a selfie as the riders Come closer.

Reuters mentionedciting a source familiar with the matter, said that the bystander would not be arrested unless Koss and Jumbo-Visma press charges against the French police in accordance with French legal procedures.

When asked if the passenger would press charges, a Jumbo-Visma spokesperson said, “The team might. We’ll find out how and when.”

“I think we owe it to the riders who were on the ground. Not only our team, but also other teams,” Jumbo-Visma team manager Richard Plugge told Dutch broadcaster NOS, calling on fans to behave better when watching the Tour de France from the side of the road.

“There was a spectator leaning into the road, I think. It just happened so suddenly and that’s part of the Tour, there are a lot of people,” Koss said of the crash. “Ideally, it wouldn’t happen, but it’s the biggest cycling race in the world and a lot of people. They don’t know exactly what’s going on.

There was constriction in the city. We were just trying to slow the peloton down to let the break through and then just on the side unfortunately someone wanted to get a selfie. I really didn’t expect that.”

All of those who fell made it to the end of stage 15, but there were a number listed on the race medical report as having received treatment during the stage.

This is not the first time a spectator has caused a crash at the Tour de France, nor is it the first time they have been sued.

In 2021, a woman was arrested and charged by police after standing on the road holding a cardboard sign that read “Isn’t Obi Omi!” During the opening stage from Brest to Landerneau.

Jumbo-Visma rider Tony Martin couldn’t avoid sparking a mass crush on her. In this case, she was fined €1,200 by a French court and ordered to pay a symbolic €1 to the French cycling federation, UNCP.

The Tour de France ASO organizers withdrew their lawsuit but demanded that spectators respect the riders.