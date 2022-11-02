Julie Powell’s latest tweet before her death baffles fans

Bali Media Center President Pat Mitchell (left) and author Julie Powell attend the screening of “Julie and Julia” at the Bali Media Center on August 4, 2009 in New York City. picture : Astrid stewers ( Getty Images )

Author Julie Powell, his book Julie and Julia It was made into a hit movie in 2009 starring Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, and she died of cardiac arrest on October 26 at the age of 49, according to a new report from The New York Times. But Powell’s latest tweet, which she sent the day before her death, has gotten a lot of attention on social media as fans try to make sense of the tragedy.

“So I woke up with something that is literally black hairy tongue. People, including my doctor, seem to think it’s not a big deal, and it’s going to go away soon, but it’s definitely disgusting,” Powell chirp On October 25.

Mayo Clinic website He describes the black, hairy tongue as a “dead skin cell buildup” that builds up on the tongue, explaining that although it may seem bothersome, it “usually causes no health problems, and is usually painless.”

Many Twitter users started discussing Powell’s last tweet Some have suggested her early death, along with her diagnosis Black, hairy tongue, may be caused by COVID-19 infection. Others, more inclined to conspiracy theories about the covid-19 vaccine, have attempted to frame death as a result of vaccination.

Based on a search of her tweets, it appears that Powell’s husband recently contracted COVID-19 twice within a short period. one month Powell herself tweeted about her illness in mid-September.

G/O Media may get commission

“I decided to take a nap and woke up sick like a dog. This is how coronavirus hits, I think. Suddenly like, ”Powell tweeted September 10.

A few days later, she shared another tweet about how painful he was with COVID-19.

“Weirdly, my Covid is getting worse. Powell tweeted September 13.

Powell already tweeted that it was Vaccinate and boostAnd the and by September 19 author She tweeted that she no longer had covid-19.

Several right-wing influencers like Tim Powell have taken advantage of people’s premature deaths in the news to suggest that the covid-19 vaccine caused the deaths, and that of Powell. It was no different . And while adverse reactions to the vaccine can occur, they are believed to be extremely rare. There are also people who treat every premature death in the news these days as almost a thing Definitely because of the corona virus. While it’s a Powell’s possible death was related to covid-19, We are simply I do not have Which Either way now.

The average number of new cases in the United States is currently about 39,000 per day, according to BNO . Newsone of the few places that still collects data for the entire country on a daily basis now that the CDC has stopped providing updates . The seven-day average for deaths from the disease is currently 324. The United States has reported more than 97 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and it is likely that there are far fewer cases detected at home that have gone undetected. Add them to the administrator. , and more than a million deaths.

Examining the latest tweets and other celebrity posts on social media is now commonplace, especially when these people died at a relatively young age. As just one example, fans of musician Chris Cornell were shocked when the Soundgarden captain committed suicide at the age of 52. in 2017, given that his last tweet showed no indication that he was suffering emotionally. But it just shows how we don’t really know what’s going on inside someone’s head, even when we get an unprecedented historical glimpse into their lives via social media.