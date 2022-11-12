Julian, son of John Lennon, bumps into fellow Beatle Sir Paul McCartney at the airport

John Lennon’s son Julian took to Twitter on Saturday after bumping into his late father’s fellow Beatle Sir Paul McCartney in an airport lounge.

The 59-year-old smiled while taking a black and white selfie with the 80-year-old, who revealed he had been listening to John’s track on his Spotify site.

Julian wrote in his comment: “It’s amazing to come across in the airport lounge! Nobody but Uncle Paul… So, very nice, what are the chances…thankful…. ❤️.

Fabulous! John Lennon’s son Julian (left) took to Twitter on Saturday after bumping into his late father’s fellow Beatle Sir Paul McCartney (right) in the airport lounge.

Earlier this year, Julian told how difficult it was to watch his father’s posthumous performance at Glastonbury with his former bandmate Sir Paul.

John was brought back to life by the magic of video and artificial intelligence to perform a duet of the 1969 song “I Have a Feeling” alongside Sir Paul, who gave a stunning three-hour show at the Summer Festival in June.

This exciting trick was the brainchild of Beatles documentary Get Back, filmmaker Peter Jackson, who used machine learning technology to isolate Lennon’s vocals from decades-old recordings and arrange them to create a replica of a live show.

I watched it on YouTube – and I kind of went: “Errrr . . . I don’t know if I was comfortable with that. It shocked me,” his son said mojo magazine.

Coincidence: The 59-year-old smiled while posing for a black and white selfie with the 80-year-old, who revealed he was listening to John’s music track on his Spotify See also Josh Duhamel appears to have married Audra Marie, from the parties at Fargo Bar

Scary: Julian wrote in his comment: “It’s amazing who you come across in the airport lounge! Nobody but Uncle Paul… So, very nice, what are the chances…thankful…. ❤️ “

Julian, whose mother was Lennon’s first wife, Cynthia, was 17 years old when his father was shot dead in December 1980.

He added that it was difficult at first to watch his late father ‘come to life’ to perform with his old fellow Beatle – a stunt Maca first performed during the opening concert of his US world tour in April.

Julian couldn’t bring himself to watch the initial performance, unsure of how he’d filmed a video of his dead father projected onto a huge screen while hearing an eerily accurate representation of his soft, melodic vocals.

But with two months since the American Concert by the time the Glastow Festival begins at the end of June, Julian decides to bite the bullet and watch Sir Paul perform in the English countryside.

Spotted Dad: John and Julian were photographed together in 1968 in Liverpool

‘I really enjoyed it,’ he said, after finding that he had finally come to terms with the idea of ​​seeing his father playing on a big screen.

Sir Paul became the oldest Worthy Farm Festival title ever when he played a week after his 80th birthday.

His gigantic ensemble included performances with Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen, as well as a duo of Lennon who wowed audiences.

Meanwhile, Jackson, who directed The Lord Of The Rings, discussed how he was able to take advantage of modern technology to facilitate Lennon’s posthumous performance – though he was reluctant to reveal much information.

See also Ricky Martin sues his nephew for racketeering for baseless accusation Opening: Earlier this year, Julian told how difficult it was to watch his father’s posthumous performance at Glastonbury with former teammate Sir Paul.

“We developed a machine-learning system that taught us what a guitar sounds like, what a bass sounds like, and what a bass sounds like,” said the New Zealander.

“In fact, the computer taught us what John looks like and what Paul looks like.”

Jackson is believed to have used the same techniques and artificial intelligence designed specifically to produce the Get Back documentary on The Beatles, separating background noise, instruments, and speech from the original mono recordings to enable editors to use unusable footage.

After the warm-up duo at Glastonbury, which were widely praised by fans, Sir Paul admitted: “This is very special to me. I know it’s virtual. Here I am singing with John again, we are back together.