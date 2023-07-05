July 5, 2023

Julian Sands spoke about dying in the mountains in a recent, ominous interview

Julian Sands has spoken of finding human remains on mountains – saying they can be ‘spine-chilling’ – in his country Final interview before his death.

The late British actor, an experienced mountaineer, also commented on the dangers of mountaineering during his conversation with Radio Times Which was conducted six months ago and was published in its final version this week.

On its contents page, the magazine asked: “Did the ‘A Room with a View’ star predict his death?”

Julian Sands described the climb as “consolation and a kind of existential self-denial, but also self-affirmation” in the last interview before his death.

Sand disappeared in January after she was hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​Southern California.

The disappearance of the 65-year-old has prompted an extensive search.

His remains were found by hikers on June 24. The cause of death is still under investigation.

In the interview, Sands described the climb as “consolation and a kind of existential self-denial, but also self-affirmation.”

“If you can handle dangerous mountains, you can certainly handle life as an actor — the two are so complementary,” said the actor.

Friends “he used to climb with have stopped going to the mountains, Sands said, in part because they’ve found, with climate change, that the rock faces are getting more bumpy, in part, it’s ageing.”

He warned that the lack of full commitment to the route is dangerous, saying that “encountering human remains” can be “spine-chilling”.

