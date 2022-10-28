Julia Fox wore another revealing look on Thursday in a midriff denim suit on the streets of New York City.

Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend wore an oversized denim jacket with a matching skirt and bell-bottom skirt.

The 32-year-old actress gave her sassy look a little extra by donning sporty exotic shades, a black leather purse, suede gloves and matching shoes.

With her long tufts of hair designed to give off a greasy look, Fox wasn’t shy about embracing a grungy aesthetic as she posed in a variety of industry locations.

I once stared at the camera as she stood in front of a truck that read, “New York City Death Scam.”

The Uncut Gems star didn’t let any emotion register on her face as she was showing off her belly for all to see.

Diaphragm kits have become a signature look for one mom. She often leaves little to the imagination and was seen earlier this week in a short white corset dress, which revealed her black bra and matching thong.

The provocative star teams up with fashion designer Brianna Andalor, 31, to create a constant stream of eye-catching outfits.

The pair have known each other for fifteen years, concocting an endless array of theatrical looks that helped propel Fox to infamous appearances on the New York City fashion scene.

Julia and Brianna became the first close friends in high school after they met on a Manhattan street.

“I met Julia when I was 16,” Andalore said. stunned in May. In fact, we first met on the street. Then we met again at a party, where she had a cat and I had a backpack full of herbs, so it was like a match made in heaven.

Fox and Andalor’s divine meeting eventually led to the initiation of a cult fashion label called Francesca Fox in the early days.

They shut down the business after a few years, but then Kanye West, 45, entered the picture and launched Fox into the stratosphere as a style icon.

“When Kanye came along, this amazing new resource meant anything was possible,” Briana explained to Dazed.

The odds are quickly becoming less and less for the West recently due to its annoying antisemitic rants and the collapse of its empire.

Fox and West broke up in February of last year after dating just six weeks. The controversial rapper’s public meltdown did not elicit a reaction from his former muse. Julia has been relatively silent about sharing her opinions on the matter, choosing to reveal her body instead.

