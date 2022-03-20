March 20, 2022

Muhammad 20 mins ago 2 min read
Julia Fox retracts her comment It won't hurt Kanye a fly

Julia Fox She walks on the moon after telling TMZ to her ex-husband, Kanye WestIt will not hurt a fly.

When we put Julia outside Barry’s training camp a few days in WeHo, she called Ye’s rants “Artistic and Creative Expression” Although she said she doesn’t follow his attacks on social media Kim And the House.


Well, it looks like she’s starting to look more closely, because Julia posted – then deleted – “I’d like to point out that I haven’t seen the last Instagram posts at the time of this video,” adding, “Believe it or not I have a life and a son, and I don’t have Google Alerts for this.” the man! “

And then the hard-to-swallow comment… “I thought this question was about the music video.”


Julia, who has dated Kanye for a few weeks, says she’s stuck between a hammer and an anvil… “Yeah, I couldn’t answer the questions, but then ‘Julia’s pissed because she’s salty’ etc., and I’m not! It’s a real catch 22 so Please stop asking about me!”

And then, as baffled as the millions of people who follow Kanye, she said, “I wish I had the answers, but I don’t. I’d like to remain an independent queen. The mainstream life isn’t mine.”

Hi Julia… Even Switzerland is taking a stand these days.

TMZ broke the story… Kanye Commented from Instagram after ejaculation racist mug at Trevor NoahAnd now he’s persona non grata in my Grammy.

