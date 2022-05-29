Judge says Apple can’t dismiss Cydia’s amended antitrust lawsuit

Apple’s attempt to dismiss an amended antitrust lawsuit by the creator of Cydia, an app store for jailbroken iPhones (via Reuters). California District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers denied Apple’s request to dismiss the case Thursday, giving the company 21 days to respond to Cydia’s resubmitted complaint.

Cydia developer Jay Freeman (who also uses the username Saurik), Filed the first lawsuit against Apple in 2020. The complaint alleges that Apple “improperly gained and maintained monopoly power” in the distribution and payments of iOS apps, ultimately “denying” third-party app stores “the ability to compete with the App Store.” Cydia appeared before the Apple App Store existed, and it allowed users to find and download third-party apps for jailbroken devices. Freeman closed the Cydia store in 2018.

The judge did not agree to Apple’s request to dismiss the case this time

Judge Gonzalez Rogers – The same judge who made a mixed judgment For the Epic vs. Apple – Case dismissed In January, citing Freeman’s allegations, she was out of a four-year statute of limitations for antitrust lawsuits. Gonzalez Rogers still gave Freeman the opportunity to amend the complaint, which he did.

The new complaint says that from 2018 to 2021, Apple implemented “more aggressive” changes in iOS that allegedly prevented Cydia and other alternative app stores from providing “usable” apps for iPhones. Apple again sought to close the re-referred complaint on the grounds that the allegations occurred outside the statute of limitations, but Gonzalez Rodger denied the dismissal request. the edge I contacted Apple to request comment but there was no immediate response.

in 2020, Epic Games has filed a lawsuit against Apple next fortniteRemoval From the App Store – Apple kicked out fortnite To offer an alternative payment option, to enable Epic to get around Apple’s up to 30 percent commission you get from in-app purchases. epic File a similar lawsuit against Google around the same time, which is He is scheduled to go to trial in 2023. Earlier this month, Match Group, the company behind Tinder, OkCupid and Hinge also She sued Google over its payment restrictions in the Play Store.

In addition to app developers, Apple has come under scrutiny from government agencies. while the The Netherlands has imposed a series of fines against the company to prevent Dutch dating apps from using their billing systems, South Korea passed a law Require both Apple and Google to allow developers to integrate third-party payment processors. The US and EU are cracking down on the power of big tech too, with the EU Set to enact the Digital Markets Act Next year, the United States is making progress with Open App Markets Act designed to boost competition in mobile computing.