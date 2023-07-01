Journey from Jim Halpert to Jack Ryan

(Image: Everett Collection)

John Krasinski accepts one last assignment as Jack Ryan in the fourth and final season of Tom Clancy’s spy-thriller series, which premieres with two new episodes on Friday, June 30, 2023. But Jack Ryan The heroic actor wasn’t always the ripped savior ready for any of the ilk 13 hours: The Secret Soldiers of Bengazhi And A quiet placeIn fact, he used to be just another person Adorable Paper seller. Since Dunder Mifflin’s passing, the beloved comedian has totally transformed into an action hero (with much better hair). Who played the protective father role in A quiet place franchise of the literal superhero Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic) in MCU.

So how did you do Jim Halpert Become Jack Ryan? Let’s sum up. We’re back through John Krasinski’s biggest innings to trace his journey from goofball to gunslinger. Here’s a timeline of Krasinski’s professional career, plus where to watch his greatest hits.

Looking for how to watch Jack Ryan Season 4? We’ve got you covered there, too.

John Krasinski’s Career Timeline: From Jim Halpert to Jack Ryan

Krasinski began his career playing floppy-haired paper salesman Jim Halpert and got stuck overtime in a cycle of playing small, forgettable parts. silly, non-serious characters; Or just plain old good buddies almost all of his time the desk. In his later years as Jim Halpert, Krasinski moved on to playing more complex characters before diving into Action Hero mode with 13 hours. Nowadays, Krasinski spends time with Dr. Strange in the MCU and completing his stint as Jack Ryan.

What’s next for John Krasinski? Multihyphenate seems to be moving away from its action hero antics, for now… Krasinski is returning to his comedic roots after that with the movie if, which he wrote, directed, and starred alongside Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Sam Rockwell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and, wait for it: Steve Carell. The family movie isn’t out until 2024, so in the meantime, why don’t we revisit some of its past offerings?

Where to watch all of John Krasinski’s shows and movies: