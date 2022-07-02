A Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly stalking Taylor Swift at her Tribeca home.

NYPD said Joshua Christian, 35, of Crown Heights, was arrested Friday and charged with stalking and criminal trespass.

A crawl has allegedly appeared in two Franklin Street apartment buildings linked to the 32-year-old pop star twice in the past few months.

Cops said he passed an open door at 153 Franklin Street – where Swift owns an $18 million country house – on March 26 around 11:05 a.m. and stayed there “illegally”.

The accused stalker fled the building after being confronted by security.

Then last month, at about 10:50 a.m. on June 12, he allegedly snuck into 155 Franklin Street and “made threats via intercom to a 32-year-old woman,” police said.

Joshua Christian goes to trial on July 2 for stalking Taylor Swift. Kevin C. Downs for The New York Post

“Shake it Off” singer Owns several units in the building. Swift has a long history They are targeted by stalkers.

Christian was detained at NYPD Precinct 1 in Tribeca.

He appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court late Saturday afternoon wearing a white shirt, white pants, black shoes and his long brown hair, flowing.

The attorney general said Christian had previously been arrested in Florida for reckless driving.

When asked by Judge Abraham Clout if he wanted to waive the extradition, he had a long conversation with his attorney, leading the judge to adjourn the case until the court began at night.

Then Christian turned to the courtroom and shouted “Are you all of the great clowns in history or real? Prove you’re real. Prove you’re real.”

Christian appeared in Manhattan criminal court late on Saturday afternoon. (Kevin C. Downs for The New York Times

He was taken out of the courtroom by court officers.

Michelle Yang, who works at the Chinese restaurant Wing Hang near Christian’s home, said he was a regular customer who liked Lu Min.

“He’s very quiet. He doesn’t really talk much,” Yang said. “He’s usually outside and will walk his dog alone. It’s very strange because he was so normal, maybe just calm.”

But the man who worked at Peoples Organic Market and Juice Bar said Christian appeared to have “mental issues”.

“I ask him a question like if he needs a bag or something and he says ‘I’m over it,'” said the worker, who gave his name as Mo.

Additional reporting by Dean Balsamini