Josh Jacobs: We’ve never tried to reset the market

The Raiders wanted to reach a long-term deal with Josh Jacobs. The retreat wanted to strike a long-term deal with the team.

It didn’t happen, but it was clearly close enough that Jacobs was hoping for an 11-hour deal.

Jacobs was sitting in a car in the team’s facility parking lot with teammate Max Crosby at Deadline Monday, ready to sign if the deal went through, the NFL’s Tom Bellisero reports.

Jacobs indicated in a social media exchange with Kenny King that the extension was not completed due to a lack of security, rather than a salary dispute.

“We’ve never tried to reset the market,” Jacobs wrote.

49ers’ Christian McCaffrey, at $16.016 million annually, is the highest earning average annual, with four other frontrunners worth $12 million or more per season. The running backs franchise has an estimated net worth of $10.1 million for 2023.

Jacobs was a first team All-Pro after rushing for 1,653 yards with 12 touchdowns. He also led the league with 2,053 yards from scrimmage and 393 touches.

The Cowboys didn’t get a deal done with Tony Pollard, and the Giants and Saquon Barkley didn’t come to an agreement either. Pollard is the only one of the three signed to the franchise.

This raises the question of when (or if) Jacobs and Barclay will report back to their team. The Raiders and Giants also have the option to revoke the tag at any time prior to signing it.

Jacobs said will not report for training camp.