Josh Duhamel appears to have married Audra Marie, from the parties at Fargo Bar

Josh Duhamel Looks like he went back to his roots to apparently say “I do” with him Audra Marionly to crash into a local watering hole near his land.

Eyewitnesses tell us that the actor made a stop on Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota—a road from his hometown of Minot, where he was born and raised—and apparently did the deed on a rooftop at a place called the Jasper Hotel. This is according to someone who claims to have seen the inauguration and celebration from the other side.





Next, we’re told, Josh and Audra walked into a pub in town known as Duffy…where they were knocking over a few and enjoying their time with the patrons in hand. The owner of the place, Chris Leighton, told us it was very casual – only Josh, Audra and about six people came in for drinks and stopped for 30 minutes before splitting.

As you can see from a photo posted on Duffy’s FB page… there’s Josh in a tuxedo and Audra in her wedding dress, and they seem to be having a great time. Our sources say it could be JD and Missus jumping in – apparently, it’s something a lot of people out there do after tying the knot. But it was also possible that they were on their way to the reception.

We know they were in town…because Josh posted a photo of a local brewery in Fargo on Friday.

Assuming they're married, in fact, – which it certainly seems to be – it's no surprise that Josh would do something on the floor… Dude is known for being very modest and not nearly so in the Hollywood lifestyle of other celebrities. And with that, he proves that he's kind of the salt of the earth man – as is Audra too!

He’s previously said that he doesn’t want or need a lot of flash when it comes to his marriage — other than family, close friends, some good tunes… and apparently, a shot or two.