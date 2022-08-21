Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes shine in mid-season form

The last time we saw it Josh Allen And the Patrick Mahomes In the same field, they left us It is arguably the greatest playoff ever.

On Saturday, they both gave us a provocation for what’s to come in 2022. While it’s not a good idea to make much of what’s going on in the NFL’s pre-season stadium, it’s hard not to get excited about Saturday’s show from rival nominees for the best player.

Wow Allen in his pre-season debut

After sitting outside the Buffalo season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, Allen got a start for the bills on Saturday against the Denver Broncos. I have benefited from it.

After the Broncos scored a field goal in their opening career, Allen took charge of the Bills attack at the Buffalo’s 30-yard line. Six plays and after 70 yards, the Bills recorded their first touchdown of six win 42-15. Allen was perfect all the way.

He was looking forward to receiving Isaiah McKenzie for a 10-yard win from his first drive-thru game. Three plays later, he struck up a short affair with fellow Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs for seven-yard gains. Then he did what he does best – put on a play.

In second and eighth from Denver’s 28-yard streak, Allen faced a collapsing pocket under pressure from a rush of passes from the four-man Broncos. He stepped up, then turned back and fired a missile to the left side of the end zone toward receiver Gabriel Davis, who was standing between a pair of Broncos defenders. They didn’t get a chance.

Davis jumped in the air to block the kick and grabbed the ball to land while corner back Damary Mattis tried to clear it.

The play was Allen’s signature, who showed off his athletic excellence and ability to improve his abilities and cannonball in one sequence. It was a fitting end to his day as he finished 3 of 3 for 45 yards and score.

Case Keenum and Matt Barkley kept the party going in relief as Buffalo scored touchdowns on his first six possessions against various iterations of the Denver defense in pre-season. Meanwhile, Denver fans will continue to wait for Russell Wilson to make his Broncos debut as the first-year quarterback missed his second preseason game. He isn’t expected to play until Denver begins its regular season on the road against former Seattle Seahawks in a highly anticipated Monday night game.

Mahomes stars with Justin Watson, and it has something to do with MVS work

While Allen played one possession in his pre-season debut, Mahomes continues to see an impressive amount of pre-season racing with Kansas City.

After leading a touchdown campaign in one possession against the Chicago Bears last week, Mahomes played possession with key players against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. They both ended up falling inside Kansas City win 14-14.

Patrick Mahomes led The Chiefs to three touchdowns on his three pre-season lead. (Jay Bigerstaff/Reuters)

Mahomes spread the ball while making contact with Marquis Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Travis Kelsey, Jerick McKinnon, Noah Gray, Isaiah Pacheco and Judy Fortson.

Watson joined the Chiefs as a free agent this off season after spending his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was on the same page with the Mahomes on Saturday on a pair of great ties. His first catch of the day was his first Kansas City landing.

In the Chiefs’ first acquisition, Mahomes looked at Watson deep in the ground as he faced a third and 10 attacking attack from Washington’s 47-yard line. Watson overcame the safety of leaders Camryn Curl and held the deep ball for a 39-yard gain to Washington’s 8-yard line.

Two games later, Mahomes finds Fortson in the end zone to lead 7-0.

Then the pair called to keep the next leadership alive on the third down near the midline. Mahomes survived pressing 3rd and 6th and darted to his left to keep the play alive. What happened next is Mahomes signing with help from his first year future, who is clearly on the loose with the new quarterback.

Mahomes rolled the ball back across his body toward the midfield, where Watson was ready for an impromptu pass that he shot down.

Here’s another angle if you’re not impressed enough:

This trip ended with another touchdown pass to Fortson as Mahomes finished his day by completing 12 of 19 passes for 162 yards with two touchdowns at property. Leave room for improvement.

The Chiefs came close to starting the game with a home run, but Mahomes and Valdez-Scantling weren’t quite on the same page. In Kansas City’s third play of the melee, Mahomes looked deep into Valdez-Scantling’s right-hand sideline, who broke free from the top of Washington High School. She just missed the shot as Mahomes’ ball sailed to the sideline as Valdes-Scantling seemed to expect it to reach another area.

Valdez-Scantling joined the Chiefs after four seasons with the Green Bay Packers and is expected to see plenty of opportunities to help fill the void left now by Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill. Missing Connection is the kind of play that Kansas City hopes to call in for its first week against the Arizona Cardinals.

USFL MVP with Troubled Previous Scores 2 Returns TDs for Cowboys

A player fighting for a second chance made a huge impression on the field on Saturday.

USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin has a chance to earn a spot on the roster with the Dallas Cowboys. The 26-year-old former TCU wide receiver made a strong case Saturday as he posted not once, but twice in a comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers.

His first appearance was a 98-yard kick-back to get the Cowboys on the board with a 7-3 lead.

His second goal was a penalty kick back for 86 yards to extend the Cowboys’ lead to 22-10.

With the novices sidelined for both teams, Turpin’s touchdown turned out to be the difference in the Cowboys’ 32-18 win. High-speed torch, Turbine told USA Today he clocked 4.29 40 yards.

He’s looking for his first NFL shot after that Guilty of assaulting his girlfriend in 2019. he is Served for two years on probationCowboys coach Mike McCarthy believes he deserves a second chance.

When the Cowboys signed with Turpin, McCarthy said, “In life, if you get a second chance, you do the work. My understanding is that he was responsible and accountable and did the things he needed to do.”

show owner Willis’ thefts; Players are dealt another blow to the offensive line

It was not effective. But after dazzling his first NFL debut last week, Tennessee State’s rookie quarterback Malik Willis made more of a splash on Saturday as the Titans kicked off their 13-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He did it with his arm, dodging the pressure near the goal line with a side kick to Dez Fitzpatrick.

He did this with his legs in a 24-yard scramble to set up the Titans field goal for the first score of the game.

He finished completing 7 of 17 passes for 80 yards with a touchdown. Titans drove with a 42-yard dash on five gigs. It wasn’t an effort that would challenge incumbent Ryan Tanehill at first. But this is not his job. The Titans enlisted Willis in the third round with an eye on the future, not 2022. But could his playing and athletics ability make him an ostensible choice this season?

Meanwhile, the Bucs received more bad news up front as goalkeeper Aaron Steni was taken off the field with a knee injury. He was competing for a freshman job on the line Already missing Ryan Jensen Center with a knee injury. tilt injury Can also marginalize the treatment of the left Tristan Wirves to start the season.

Tua makes her pre-season debut without Tyreek Hill as the Dolphins fall in front of the Raiders

We didn’t get our first look at Tua-to-Tyreek on Saturday. Tua Tagovailoa kicked off the pre-season on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. But after warming up, Terek Hill was a late scratch As a precautionary measurewhich means we will have to wait and see what the tandem of the newly received midfielder looks like on a real football field.

Tagoviloa completed 6 of 8 passes for 58 yards while playing with most of his fellow Dolphins offensive novices. Win 15-13 Raiders. The Dolphins scored a field goal over the course of my Tagovailoa drive. It was a familiar location for Dolphins fans who were used to seeing him complete most of his passes for not having a lot of yardage.

Kenny Beckett looks good again playing with the Steelers rookie

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars both played their first game on Saturday and have reason to feel good about their quarterbacks after Pittsburgh’s 16-15 win. Mitchell Trubisky started, but first-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett had some running with the Steelers’ starters and finished 6 of 7 with 76 yards and touchdowns while playing against the defensive starting quarterback for Jacksonville. His 11-yard touchdown pass to Benny Snell capped 42 seconds and 63 yards in a two-minute break-in practice. This comes next He threw twice in his pre-season debut Against the Seattle Seahawks playing with and against backups.

Jaguars sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence was similarly strong against the Steelers’ starters, completing 14 of 21 passes for 133 yards while playing the entire first half. Jacksonville scored just six first-half points with Lawrence on the field.

Lions beat the ponies with beginner’s comfort

In the battle of the backups, the Lions reserve gave a performance to make head coach Dan Campbell proud. The Detroit defenders blocked the green-light conversion with two points with 38 seconds left as the Lions stuck to a 27-26 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Meanwhile, the Lions hit 174 yards to the ground while limiting the Colts’ ground attack resting Jonathan Taylor to 30 yards. All this adds up to winning in gravel column.

49ers top Vikings as Lance, Garoppolo sits

There isn’t much interest to draw from San Francisco’s 17-7 win over Minnesota. After testing the rookies in joint drills during the week, the backups took center stage during Saturday’s pre-season game. This means there is no tree lance. Not Justin Jefferson. Not Kirk’s cousins. It also means the absence of Jimmy Garoppolo, whose status remains one of the intriguing questions in pre-season. No response on Saturday.

Nate Sudfeld found JaMycal Hasty for the lone touchdown in San Francisco while Ty Chandler ran in the Minnesota State’s lone score.