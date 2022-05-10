Jose Quintana became the first Pittsburgh Pirates player to win this season, ending a record drought in the majors.

Pittsburgh – Jose Quintana He played six goalsless games to claim his first win since 2019 and his first win from Pittsburgh at the start of the season when the Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Monday night.

The Buccaneers also finished a 16-game losing streak against the Dodgers dating back to 2018 and took a six-game winning streak in Los Angeles.

Quintana (1-1) allowed four hits and four walks while toughening five times. His previous win came on September 5, 2019, in Milwaukee while performing for the Chicago Cubs.

The veteran left-back has been plagued by injuries and ineffectiveness in recent seasons, having made 20 appearances and 42 games between wins.



1 related

“Huge,” Quintana said. “It’s hard to get hurt. I kept working hard. I knew that day would come one day. I’m really happy to win against a team like this. It’s good. Just keep rolling. All the rookies get confidence, we can do it.”

The Pirates finally claimed their first win from the start in their 28th game, a major league record for a season start. The old mark was set by the Baltimore Orioles in 1988 when they started 0-21.

The Pittsburgh Rookies have been 0-10 this season, their Saviors taking all 11 of their wins.

“You guys are more intrigued [the streak] “We just want the wins, no matter who gets the credit,” said Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton.

Pittsburgh’s last win over the Dodgers came on June 6, 2018. Los Angeles has also won 25 of the previous 27 games between the two teams.

“It’s a baseball game,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “They got rid of us and beat us tonight and that’s the match. I thought Quintana was really good.”

Julio Urias (2-2) allowed two rounds in six innings in addition to clearing 11 injuries. Hit four and walk nothing.

Rookie Pittsburgh Jack Swinsky He hit his first career home run, a two-stage shot to center field in the eighth inning Ruby Erlinto push the lead to 5-0. Michael Perez Also connected to hackers.

“You’ve been thinking about it for a long time and it still comes to mind when it happens,” Suwinski said with a smile.

Edwin Rios scored in the ninth game David Bednar The leading NL West side has prevented the Dodgers from closing for the first time this season.

Kibrian Hayes He had three pirate strikes during Brian ReynoldsAnd Michael ChavesAnd Yoshi TsutsuguAnd Diego Castillo And Ben Jameel He added two hits each.

The top six hitters in the standings were a combined 13 to 23.

The Buccaneers opened the scoring in the fourth inning when Chaves lined up a hat-trick to midfield and scored a fly at the Tsutsugo sacrifice.

Perez led the seventh match with Homer, ending the night of Urias. Chaves added a fly sack later in the inning.

The Dodgers put the runners first and second in the second, third and seventh rounds but failed to capitalize. With that, they left eight contestants at the base Mocky Pets He extended his hit streak to 10 matches.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.