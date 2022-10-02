Jose Assistant ignites Andrade Idollo’s exit from AEW

AEW

Andrade Idol’s career will be on the line In the October 7 issue of “AEW Rampage”. Luchador Preston “10” will face Vance of the Dark Order in a career-versus-mask match on the show, but will the outcome lead to Andrade leaving the company?

The AEW star has been going all over social media seemingly for his freedom lately, but it’s unknown if he’s really unhappy in AEW or is trolling the wrestling community as part of a storyline. No matter where the wrestler’s future lies, the assistant Jose has his back, but a recent social media post from manager Andrade upset his client’s exit from the promotion.

Jose wrote: “You’re one of the best competitors in the ring, I’ve learned a great deal from working by your side. You got me to #AEW and I stand by you in whatever choice you make next.” Twitter. “Thank you for everything Manuel Andrade.”

While all indications are that this is a business, Andrade has created a lot of speculation about his future as of late. A few days ago, he took to social media and Hit Triple H . signature modeindicating that he wants WWE’s chief content officer to contact him.

Before the latest developments, he and Jose were the assistant Hourglass pictures shared on social media, indicating that they may have been working on a story involving Andrade’s running out of time. However, Andrade’s future in AEW should become more clear after the next episode of “Rampage”.