Jorge Perez, writer and cartoonist, has died at the age of 67

picture : George Marston

George Perez, the famous writer and comedian behind works like Crisis on Infinite Earths, He died at the age of 67.

The news broke on Saturday afternoon from a message dated His Facebook pageOn May 6, he is said to have died “peacefully at home with his wife.” [Carol] 490 months and the family is on his side.” In December, Perez revealed his car Stage 3 Cancer DiagnosisIt was an ad that led the comics industry to rally behind the creator and talk about their experiences with him and his work. Recently, many DC Comics artists gathered to celebrate the comics giant in Epic piece of art Featuring a variety of characters he has drawn for the publisher over the years. This two-page spread will be published in every June issue, in celebration of his birthday on June 9th. Capital And marvel Each posted their own tweets to celebrate Perez, describing him as a pivotal part of their respective histories.

Born on June 9, 1954, Perez began his career in the early 1970s at Marvel Comics as a pencil for backup stories in 1974. Amazing Tales #25. He later created White Tiger, the publisher’s first superhero from Puerto Rico, with Bill Mantlo, went on to draw Avengers for more than 20 issues, and created the Taskmaster villain with David Micheline in 1980. Avengers #175 He drew half of Jim Shutter’s “Korvac Saga” as one of his first major stories.

Perez later jumped from the ship to the capital and helped set off Teen Titans Neo With Marv Wolfman in 1980, leading to the now de facto lineup of Robin (Dick Grayson), Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg, along with Kid Flash (Wally West) and Wonder Girl (Donna Troy). Although he did art too Justice League of America During that same period, it was titans Where he attracted the most attention, as a result of which he became very successful. Beyond collaborating with Wolfman again for the above crisis, Several highlights of Perez’s career include the 1987 reboot of Wonder Woman, returning to Marvel to paint the 1991 Jim Starlin limited series. infiniti gauntlet Forming a short-lived creator, he owns Gorilla Comics with fellow comics creators Kurt Busiek, Stuart Immonen, and Mark Waid. He even combined his career with a limited crossover series JLA / The Avengers With writer Kurt Busek in 2003-2004.

picture : George Perez / DC Comics

Perez retired from industry in January 2019 Due to various health issues, although he used to attend a limited number of conferences from time to time. After announcing his diagnosis, he expressed a desire to spend the remaining time with his family, and in public appearances he left, he told his fans that they meant just as much to him as he did to them. “I feel more Christmas spirit than I have in many years,” Perez said in December. “Perhaps because it is likely to be the last. Or perhaps because I am surrounded by the loving arms of many who love me as much as I love them.”

Our thoughts are with the Perez family at this time. A memorial service for everyone to attend will be held at MEGACon in Orlando on Sunday, May 22 at 6 p.m. Additional details will arrive in the coming weeks.

