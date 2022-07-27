Jordan Peele tweeted an idea of ​​a wild “no” plot years ago

An old tweet written by “No” director Jordan Peele has resurfaced, and many fans believe it inspired his new horror movie.

“I dreamed that a little monkey attacked some people and then ran towards me and hugged me all in fear,” Oscar winner coined in 2014.

“I woke up with tears streaming down my face #bruh,” the 43-year-old continued.

The statement is eerily similar to what happened to the younger version of Stephen Yeon’s character in a scene from Peele’s new movie, No.

Other users began responding to Peele’s old tweet, suggesting that the social media post may have been the genesis of the space thriller.

“Turn this dream into a movie 🎥”, a recent fan replied.

Another joke I suggested: “Oh my God, that sounds scary, you should write a script about it.”

Someone “should make a movie about this” added.

The song “No” grossed over $44 million at the show office box Since its launch on July 22.

Peele recently explained to Ibrox How No is the first science fiction movie with a largely black cast.

Bell’s tweet is eerily similar to what happened in the younger version of Stephen Yeon’s character in a scene from No. AP

“That’s what happened,” the alum said on “MadTV.” “And I think the result of that is something that, I think, surprised me. I came up with this nightmare, or this vision, and then I put this team together.”

“And you take it all in with the collaboration, and the product ends up being a surprise to me if it works so well. And this time I did.”

Daniel Kaluuya (from left), Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea in a scene from No. AP

“Knots Landing” icon Donna Mills Back The horror movie surprised many viewers. The 81-year-old TV star recently spoke to The Post about keeping her role as Bonnie Clayton for a long time.

“I signed a non-disclosure agreement, and I couldn’t tell anyone [about it]Mills said. “I mean, I literally can’t tell my daughter. It was hard because everyone wanted to know, ‘What’s really up?’” People asked, and I said, ‘I’m really sorry, but no!’

She received the part by auditioning for a self-tape where she acted in a scene from the 2013 Cate Blanchett movie “Blue Jasmine”.

“I went, oh my God, they messed up!” My agent called, and they said, “No, that’s the scene he wants her to do.” “He doesn’t send the script to anyone until he’s set in the movie and then you have to sign a big non-disclosure agreement,” Mills continued.

Peele was influenced by the acting cut of the “General Hospital” star. He said, “Oh my God, this was the best audition! I’ll send you the script. If you like it, the part is yours. I said to myself, ‘If I like it?’ She said ‘I think I’d like it.'”