Jonathan Majors Accused of Assault and Harassment – Misc

Jonathan Majors was arraigned Sunday on multiple counts of assault and harassment, according to the Manhattan DA office.

In the complaint, the unnamed accuser alleged that the defendant “hit her in the face with an open hand, causing severe pain and a laceration behind her ear.” She also claims that he “placed his hand on her neck, causing bruising and great pain.”

Majors was arrested Saturday in Manhattan in an alleged “domestic dispute.” He was charged with multiple counts of assault in the third degree, three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

The DA’s office says the judge released Majors on his own recognizance and granted a limited order of protection.

His attorney disputed the allegations, saying that “Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and was the victim of an altercation with a woman he knew.” Her defense counsel, Priya Chaudhry, added: “We are quickly gathering evidence and presenting it to the public prosecutor with the expectation that all charges will be dropped immediately.”

Chowdhury also says there is video footage from the vehicle where the alleged accident occurred, witness testimony from the driver and onlookers and two written statements from the woman denying the allegations.

A representative for Majors also denied the allegations. He did nothing wrong, the publisher said. diverse during the Weekend. “We look forward to clearing his name and making that clear.”

Majors has recently appeared in the films “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”. He also won acclaim for “Magazine Dreams,” which premiered at Sundance and was acquired by Searchlight Pictures. It is set to be released on December 8th.