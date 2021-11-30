Johnson was not vaccinated due to a death in Slovenia

At a news conference, Bokluger said a special commission had been set up to investigate the death, which has now confirmed the connection between the death of a 20-year-old woman in September and the use of the vaccine.

The five-member team, which included a neurologist, virologist, internist, pharmacist and epidemiologist, said the vaccine diagnosed immune thrombocytopenia leading to internal bleeding in the young woman, said team coordinator Joran Simonovic. Immune thrombocytopenia is a dangerous decrease in the number of platelets, which helps the blood to clot, which prevents the blood from clotting. The cause of death was thrombotic stroke, he said.

The 20-year-old woman had no previous illness affecting the onset of symptoms after vaccination.

The expert underlined.

In Slovenia, the Jansen vaccine is available to all adults except pregnant women, and so far 120,000 people have been vaccinated.

The case of the young woman is the second most common in the country, in which blood clots can be attached to the vaccine.

Another young woman developed serious side effects after vaccination, but recovered in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, the spread of the disease in Slovenia and Croatia has been slow for a second week. In Slovenia, 2,482 new corona virus infections were reported on Tuesday, and 16 patients died as a result of the infection. The hospital maintains 1,128 patients, 280 of whom are in the intensive care unit. In a country of more than two million people, 1,230,177 people have been vaccinated so far, of whom 1,148,063 have already taken the second dose.

In Croatia, with a population of over four million, 3,858 new corona virus infections have been identified in the past 24 hours, and 73 people have died from the virus-causing Govt-19 disease. The hospital maintains 2,512 patients, 314 of whom are on ventilators. To date, 2,180,860 people in the country have been vaccinated, of whom 1,937,416 have already received the second dose.

