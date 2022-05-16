Ahead of the series opening Monday in Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox purchased the right-handed All-Star pitcher contract twiceJohnny QuitoFrom Triple-A Charlotte and player pick Danny Mendyk to Charlotte. Koito will start Monday’s game at Kaufman Stadium.
Quito, 36, is 0-1 with 5.17 ERA (9 ER/15.2 IP) and 17 strokes in four games starting with Charlotte after signing with Chicago as a free agent for the minor league on April 8. He will wear uniform number 47.
The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Cueto spent the entire 2021 season with San Francisco, going 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA (52 ER/114.2 IP) and 98 strikes on 22 start last season. Cueto’s win, IP totals and Legendary bats were his most since 2017.
Cueto has scored three seasons of 18-plus wins, five seasons of 150-plus hits, and four years of 200.0 plus IPs. He is a two-time All-Star (2014, 2016) and leads the National League with 242 strikes in 2014. Koito is 135-97 with 3.45 ERA (780 ER/2,034.1 IP), 1,710 strikes, 17 complete games and eight eliminations in 330 Professional match (329 starts) over 14 seasons in the Major League with the Reds (2008-2015), the Royals (2015) and the Giants (2016-21).
The Quito Eight started his career after the start of the season with Cincinnati (2010, 12-13), Kansas City (2015) and San Francisco (2016). He helped lead the Royal Family to the 2015 World Championship after being acquired from the Reds as part of a four-man deal on July 26, 2015. Koito allowed a one-time two-stroke run in a full win in the second game of the Fall Classic versus the Mets.
He was originally signed by the Reds as a free international agent on March 8, 2004 when he was an 18-year-old from the Dominican Republic. Quito ranks among the all-time leaders for Dominican-born shooters in the ERA (4th), win (T5), start (6), IP (7) and strike (7th). Among active right-handed shooters, he ranked fifth in starts, wins, IP and ERA, ninth in hits, and tenth in win percentage.
Mendic, 28, has scored .217 (5-23) with two doubles, one at home and three from the RBI in 11 games during two stints with the White Sox this season.
The White Sox’s roster of 40 players increased to 40 men. Third base coach Joe McEwenge will change into his 99th uniform.
