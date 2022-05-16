Cueto has scored three seasons of 18-plus wins, five seasons of 150-plus hits, and four years of 200.0 plus IPs. He is a two-time All-Star (2014, 2016) and leads the National League with 242 strikes in 2014. Koito is 135-97 with 3.45 ERA (780 ER/2,034.1 IP), 1,710 strikes, 17 complete games and eight eliminations in 330 Professional match (329 starts) over 14 seasons in the Major League with the Reds (2008-2015), the Royals (2015) and the Giants (2016-21).