May 16, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Johnny Koito debuts in White Sox

Emet 58 mins ago 2 min read
Johnny Koito debuts in White Sox

Ahead of the series opening Monday in Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox purchased the right-handed All-Star pitcher contract twiceJohnny QuitoFrom Triple-A Charlotte and player pick Danny Mendyk to Charlotte. Koito will start Monday’s game at Kaufman Stadium.

Quito, 36, is 0-1 with 5.17 ERA (9 ER/15.2 IP) and 17 strokes in four games starting with Charlotte after signing with Chicago as a free agent for the minor league on April 8. He will wear uniform number 47.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Cueto spent the entire 2021 season with San Francisco, going 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA (52 ER/114.2 IP) and 98 strikes on 22 start last season. Cueto’s win, IP totals and Legendary bats were his most since 2017.

Cueto has scored three seasons of 18-plus wins, five seasons of 150-plus hits, and four years of 200.0 plus IPs. He is a two-time All-Star (2014, 2016) and leads the National League with 242 strikes in 2014. Koito is 135-97 with 3.45 ERA (780 ER/2,034.1 IP), 1,710 strikes, 17 complete games and eight eliminations in 330 Professional match (329 starts) over 14 seasons in the Major League with the Reds (2008-2015), the Royals (2015) and the Giants (2016-21).

The Quito Eight started his career after the start of the season with Cincinnati (2010, 12-13), Kansas City (2015) and San Francisco (2016). He helped lead the Royal Family to the 2015 World Championship after being acquired from the Reds as part of a four-man deal on July 26, 2015. Koito allowed a one-time two-stroke run in a full win in the second game of the Fall Classic versus the Mets.

See also  Mavericks' Jalen Bronson sent to the locker room after a controversial injury from Jazz's Royce O'Neill

He was originally signed by the Reds as a free international agent on March 8, 2004 when he was an 18-year-old from the Dominican Republic. Quito ranks among the all-time leaders for Dominican-born shooters in the ERA (4th), win (T5), start (6), IP (7) and strike (7th). Among active right-handed shooters, he ranked fifth in starts, wins, IP and ERA, ninth in hits, and tenth in win percentage.

Mendic, 28, has scored .217 (5-23) with two doubles, one at home and three from the RBI in 11 games during two stints with the White Sox this season.

The White Sox’s roster of 40 players increased to 40 men. Third base coach Joe McEwenge will change into his 99th uniform.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Daniil Medvedev still hopes to play at Wimbledon

9 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks Dominant 7’s playwright effort on his way to getting rid of the Phoenix Suns

17 hours ago Emet
4 min read

Tom Wilson says he has suffered a “major” knee injury that may require surgery. He tried to return in the series, but could not.

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

8 min read

Enterprise: Ukrainian war correspondent of the code resigns, and four more leave the paper

40 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella tells employees that pay increases are coming

41 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Gwendolyn Kristen is hellishly perfect as Lucifer in Sandman

43 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

A new US laboratory creates copies of atoms that have not been recorded on Earth | Particle physics

55 mins ago Izer