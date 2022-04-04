Johnny Knoxville defeats Sami Zayn

Editor’s Note: The full summaries of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 can be found here.

After the return of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, a remarkable win for Bianca Bellaire and a memorable WrestleMania victory for Charlotte Flair, WrestleMania 38 continues Sunday night with plenty of big matches.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will take center stage in the main event in a match to determine the undisputed WWE Champion. Both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship will be at stake in a “Winner Take All” match, and after months of intense reinforcement with Paul Heyman at the center of it, the two will finally have their match on Sunday night.

Tag team titles will be on the line as Tag Team Raw champions RK-Bro aims to hold it against Street Profits and Alpha Academy, while Carmella, Queen Zelena Naomi, Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Natalya and Shayna Baszler will battle it out in a fatal four-way match for the women’s gold.

There are also a number of unique participants on Sunday night, with Pat McAfee walking away from the broadcast booth to face Austin Theory, Johnny Knoxville trying to get the best of Sami Zayn in the “Anything Goes” match and taking on Bobby Lashley Omos in what could be the first big test for the tallest man in WWE.

Find out how we got here with our Lapsed Fan guide, and follow us as we recap each match as it happens.

Match in Progress: Edge Styles vs. AJ Styles

consequences:

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Naomi and Sasha Banks won. Carmella, Queen Zelina (centre), Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Natalya and Shayna Pazler

Sasha Banks pinned Carmella and her glitter mask on to give The Boss and Naomi the women’s tag team titles. The terminator was unique as Naomi carried Carmella aloft as Banks got off the ropes and did a somersault and landed the Codebreaker on Carmella. This is the third time the banks have held the titles.

This was what we usually see in matching quadrilaterals. There wasn’t really a line across to the end, but there were some fun spots along the way. Note: Morgan and Ripley delivered electric grenades from opposite corners where the other six contenders were on the connecting clips.

Also shout out for Rhea Ripley’s eye makeup, which made her look like she was possessed by Dormammu of the Dark Dimension.

What then: The Queen and Carmella will have a rematch for the belts, but this could be the start of a fruitful era for Naomi and Sasha.

Anything Goes Match – Johnny Knoxville defeated. Sami Zayn

If you’re going to have the “Jackass Forever” star perform at WrestleMania, you’d better make it as silly as possible. Mission accomplished, as Knoxville defeated Zane in a match whose absurdities quickly accumulated Knoxville’s career injuries.

Knoxville, aka “The South Knoxville Strong Guy,” arrived dressed in a red and white superhero costume with goggles – which we immediately knew were to protect him from the fire extinguisher explosion that occurred in the first two minutes of the match.

There was a stop sign, trash can, trash can lids, crutch, cookie sheet, broken table by Exploder Suplex by Zane, air horn Knoxville used to stop Helova Cake, Chris “Party Boy” Pontius in thong, Weiman appears from Under the ring before the body hits Zane and then kicks directly in the face, a bowling ball was delivered to Zane’s thigh followed by a prosthetic leg with a shoe arriving in the same spot, an electric stun and a giant slap in the hand that was, as Pat McAfee put it, “the size of a Weiman.”

For better or worse, this was a match everything.

Knoxville got the win, and the ending was like a deleted scene from “Jackass Forever.” Early in the match, Zane found a table under the ring with a few dozen mousetraps. This became “Chekhov’s table full of mousetraps,” as in his eventual demise. Zane initially climbed to the top rope, where Knoxville had previously triggered a post-pyro ring to scare him. Knoxville reached with a pair of barbecue tongs into Sami’s most sensitive area, and tossed Sami onto the aforementioned mousetrap table.

With the help of the Jackass crew, Knoxville brought a giant mousetrap to the ring. Zane, who has fallen, climbed “where the cheese goes,” according to McAfee. Knoxville had a little trouble unleashing the gimmick’s trap, but he eventually pulled it out through Sammy’s chest in search of the totally hilarious pin.

What then: Hopefully Knoxville will be champion of the WWE comedy-centric division, but most likely not. For Zayn, these comedic heights would be hard to get past — how about something more serious and challenging to reclaim the intercontinental title?

Bobby Lashley defeated. Omos

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos at WrestleMania 38. Tweet embed

This match was the weakest build of anything on a two nights card and it delivered like that, perhaps in a more confusing way than expected.

Lashley played the underdog in the match, with Omos being positioned as the superior physical contender. This, again, would make for a compelling story were it not for the fact that the conscious biceps standing opposite him nicknamed “Almighty” is nothing but a physically frail person.

After a few minutes of plodding, Lashley recovered from a bear hug to deliver a no-fault suplex on the 7-foot-3 omos, then a spear and eventually the pin.

What then: Bobby Lashley leaves the match looking really strong and powerful, which is what we already knew about Bobby Lashley. Omos never takes advantage of this loss, which makes the result all the more intriguing. Why not let Lashley have some strength to keep his reputation intact but beat Omos to build his momentum? Unless there is momentum to build, right?

Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro (Matt Riddle & Randy Orton) (c) def. Street Profits and Alpha Academy

Randy Orton catches Chad Gable mid-air and hits an RKO for victory at WrestleMania 38. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The opening game on the second night drew the Dallas crowd to “That’s cool!” The cheering frenzy, as a wild, wits, no counting match reached an incredible escalation.

With Orton down and clean of the ring, Montez Ford prepared for a top-of-the-rope finishing podium. Riddle returned from the outside, jumped over the turnbuckle and handed RKO off the top of the rope onto the Ford, who bounced off the ring after the collision. With Riddle falling after the maneuver, Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable climbed the ropes to finish Riddle only to catch Orton halfway for the RKO. Orton Gable proved to end the match and keep titles with RK-Bro.

This was just a fun, wild, festival between three teams with a unique harmony. Riddle and Orton pulled the DDT with the help of synchronized ropes. Earnings are a hit soaring sky high on Gabel. But my favorite “wrestling logic” point of the match was when Dawkins pinned Riddell and Otis broke the pin by spraying the flesh on Dawkins’ back. Angelo, my friend: You just added 330 pounds to your pin! Just stay there!

After the match, The Profits returned to the ring to celebrate a red solo trophy with RK-Bro, inviting 21-year-old WWE rookie Gable Steveson to the ring to join them. However …

What then: Chad Gable returned to the ring and slapped the trophy from Steveson’s hand. Chad said to “Shoosh!” Steveson sympathized with him. And now we have the first feud between former Olympians. As for RK-Bro, they can use a new runner after this triple dance.

Triple H opens offer

Former WWE Superstar Triple H opened the show with a traditional song “Welcome… to WrestleMania!” roar, but his sudden appearance in the opening night of Night 2 was more exciting than that. After indulging in cheers from the appreciative crowd – chanting “Thank you, fisherman” – the man known as “The Game” put his boots in the middle of the ring, signifying the end of his in-ring career.

Triple H first announced Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take. The 52-year-old, who made 14 appearances earlier at WrestleMania this weekend at NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday, joined Tommaso Ciampa on stage after losing to Tony D’Angelo, which is expected to be Ciampa’s last NXT match. .

will come later:

Winner Take All Match Consolidation: Roman Reigns World Champion vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee

New Day (King Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs Sheamus & Ridge Holland