Johnny Guzang enters the NBA draft after leading the University of California in scoring

Los Angeles – University of California Johnny Jouzangone of the stars of the 2021 NCAA Championship during the Bruins’ run to the Final Four, enters the NBA draft.

The Junior Guard announced its plans on Wednesday on his Instagram account.

Juzang averaged 15.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season, when the Bruins lost to North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

In 2020-21, he helped the Bruins make a record 22-10 and debut in the Final Four since 2008. He averaged 22.8 points in six tournament matches and was named to the all-championship team. His 137 points total was ranked second by a UCLA player in tournament history.

“What a journey it has been,” Juzang wrote on Instagram. “Last year’s race to the fourth final, the electric season and the general atmosphere at Pauley Pavilion, was so much fun to be a part of. Growing up in LA and then being more LA proud than a kid could ask for.”

Juzang announced the draft last year but eventually decided to return to Westwood in hopes of adding 11 National Championships to the school. He struggled with injuries, but missed one game with a groin injury after being in a motorcycle accident and another with a sprained ankle. He also tested positive for COVID-19 late in the season.

“Johnny has been fantastic to us during his two seasons at Westwood,” said coach Mick Cronin. “We will miss him.”

Juzang began his college career in Kentucky before deciding to move to be closer to his home in Tarzana, not far from the UCLA campus.

Juzang’s departure highlights Jaime Jaques Jr.who said he will be back for his last year.

Juzang joins the senior Jules Bernard and demanded Peyton Watson In advertising the project.

Watson hired an agent, while Bernard did not, leaving open the possibility of a return for an additional season as permitted by the NCAA as a result of the pandemic.

Bruins also lost the reserve guard Jake Kemanwho said he would move.