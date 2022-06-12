June 12, 2022

Johnny Depp’s ‘Cry-Baby’ motorcycle at auction

Muhammad 58 mins ago 2 min read
There is a rare piece of Johnny Depp The movie’s history hit the auction arena…and the timing couldn’t have been better for the motorcycle he used in “Cry-Baby” to pull off 6-digits.

The bike is sick… It’s a 1955 Harley-Davidson… It’s the same one used on screen in the famous 1990 classic Johnny.

Baby Cry 1955 Harley

The Harley is being put up for sale through Kruse GWS Auctions and the opening bid is set at $250,000…with potential buyers needing to bid in $25,000 increments if they want to win the Johnny Film Tour.

If that sounds a bit steep, consider the massive wave of popularity that Johnny has been riding since then. Winning the defamation case During Amber Heard. The truth is that all things about Deep are commodities nowadays.

The auction house says the Harley was the “photo bike” used during filming for principal photography…whether on location in Maryland or in Hollywood.

The bike’s hands have changed over the years, and it is currently on display in a museum in Branson, Missouri after years of showings at various exhibitions across the country.

Also included in the auction Janis JoplinThe mandolin she was once gifted to Jimi Hendrix.

The machine is hand painted with flowers and phrases…including “Love Your Neighbor” and the name Jimmy. The auction house says the mandolin has been in private collection for 20 years and is on the market for the first time. They estimate it will be $250,000.

See also  Video surfaces of Freddy Gibbs being attacked - watch

Auction starts June 25th.

