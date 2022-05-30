Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial updates: Today's breaking news, updates, deliberations, verdict...

The Depp v Heard Experience: A Quick Summary

Depp, 58, sued Heard in Virginia for $50 million She said she discredited him when she called herself a “public figure who represents domestic violence.”

Model Heard, 36, net worth $100 millionsaying Depp sullied her when his lawyer called her accusations a “hoax.”

Heard finished her testimony on Thursday saying it was “Harassment, insult and threat” on social media Since the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star has been accused of physical and sexual assault.

““People want to kill me and they tell me that every day,” Heard said.. “People want to put my baby in the microwave.” Heard adopted a baby girl in July 2021. She said the constant harassment was Part of Depp’s crusade to publicly humiliate her.

Writing in a 2016 script, Depp admitted that Heard was “begging for total global humiliation.” And you will understand. He said he wrote in anger when he learned that she was alleging that he had physically abused her.

“He wanted to ruin my career,” Heard told the jury.. “The threats he made to humiliate me, globally, are being lived out in real time, in front of you… and the entire world.” Depp denied hitting Heard or any woman and said it was she who turned violent in their relationship. The duo met in 2011 while filming “The Rum Diary” and married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized after about two years.

“No human being is perfect,” Depp said Wednesday. “But I have never in my life committed sexual assault or physical assault. “

(Reuters)